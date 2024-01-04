Emma Stone Shared How Many Times She's Seen Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, And It's Bestie Goals

Taylor Swift perhaps has the most iconic girl gang one could have, between her storied friendships with other celebrities like Selena Gomez, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and La La Land Oscar winner Emma Stone. And of course, when you’re a bestie of Swift’s, you’re going to get privileges to see her on tour – and I’m not talking about the Eras Tour concert movie . Stone recently spoke about her experience seeing Swift live in concert last year , and she’s gone an impressive number of times.

The Eras Tour is not simply a concert, it’s an over three-hour stadium show unlike no other. So when Emma Stone revealed how many times she’s gone to this phenomenon of a tour, I gasped. As she said:

Three, so far.

Of course, if I was in Emma Stone’s shoes, I’d absolutely take Taylor Swift up on seeing the singer, but that’s some major commitment. Every time Swift performs a date on the Eras Tour, she sings an incredible 44 songs. Granted, simply watching the show is nowhere near the same as Swift’s intense training to preparation to take the stage throughout the year. Plus, after Swift played the show for much of 2023, she is set to continue the Eras Tour throughout 2024 as well. That explains Emma Stone’s “so far” comments. Perhaps, she’ll fly to Japan, Australia, Europe or catch one of her upcoming U.S. or Canada dates next.

When Emma Stone spoke about her experience seeing the Eras Tour, she also shared how checking out the show was also somewhat of a full-circle moment for herself personally. As the 2024 Best Actress frontrunner put it:

What was very special about the first night of her tour, was I had no idea what to expect, obviously, because it was night one. It was in Phoenix, Arizona, my hometown, and Mandy Moore, who was the choreographer of La La Land was her choreographer for the tour. So it was a bunch of lovely things all coming together and it was incredible to see.

As Stone shared, the first night of the Eras Tour, which she was in attendance for had a major La La Land connection as the tour itself's dance moves by the movie's choreographer. Plus, the first night of Swift's epic Eras Tour run took place in Stone's own hometown!