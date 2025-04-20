Taylor Swift Doesn’t Do A Lot Of Press. What Actually Happens When A Big Name Like Willie Geist Asks?

It’s practically impossible to go anywhere without seeing or hearing something related to Taylor Swift. Forget the fact that she’s got several specials streaming with a Disney+ subscription; she’s simply the name on everybody’s lips, whether that’s the NASCAR driver who went to high school with her or sources speculating about her relationship with Travis Kelce. With her name being floated by so many people, there’s really not a need for the artist to do many interviews, so what exactly does happen when a big name asks for one?

Willie Geist knows the answer to that question. As the anchor of Sunday Today on NBC since 2016, he’s sat down with tons of A-list celebs (or at least more than 530, according to US Weekly), and he’s really hoping that the next time there’s a new Taylor Swift project on the way, she’ll consider helping him cross her name off his interview bucket list. Geist told the trade:

Taylor Swift‘s always on the list. [She] doesn’t do a lot of interviews. She has great people around her who are very nice and very polite when they decline, and I appreciate that. But I’ll keep asking.

You have to give the man credit for trying! Willie Geist has interviewed Ryan Seacrest when he took over for Pat Sajak as the host of Wheel of Fortune; he talked to Glen Powell about how Denzel Washington influenced the Twisters star’s career; he broke down the decades-long success of Full House with John Stamos. Still, the chairman of The Tortured Poets Department eludes him.

The NBC journalist isn’t alone, though. As he said, Taylor Swift rarely grants any outlet an interview, with the most notable one in recent memory being Time magazine when she was named Person of the Year in 2023.

While things have been pretty quiet as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce lay low following the end of her Eras Tour and his trip to the Super Bowl, there are plenty of rumors of things happening behind the scenes.

Professionally, Swifties are always on the lookout for new music — be that Taylor Swift’s 12th studio album or the release of Reputation (Taylor’s Version) — and personally they can’t wait to see what the immediate future holds for her and her NFL boyfriend of nearly two years.

Engagement rumors have followed the 35-year-old lovers practically since they were first known to be dating, and now with Kylie Kelce giving birth to her and Jason’s fourth daughter, fans are wondering if the baby fever might be rubbing off on Travis and Taylor.

Only they know where they stand on that discussion or any of the other rumors, but I’m sure Willie Geist would jump at the chance to talk about all of it, if Taylor Swift were so inclined. It’s not completely out of the question, either. Swift has visited The Today Show a few times over the years, most recently in 2019. Time will tell if Geist’s persistence pays off.