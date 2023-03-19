Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour: See Laura Dern, Emma Stone And Other Celebrities Having A Total Blast

Taylor Swift’s Eras era is officially upon us, as the artist kicked off her highly anticipated tour this weekend in Glendale, Arizona. Tickets were already a hot commodity, given the fact that this was Swift’s first tour in five years, but throw in the huge Ticketmaster fiasco that saw millions of fans walk away ticket-less after experiencing multiple crashes and long queues, and you’d have to imagine everybody in State Farm Stadium felt lucky to be witnessing this moment in pop culture history. That certainly goes for her VIP fans too, as proven by Laura Dern, Emma Stone and others, who seemed to be having a blast as they sang and danced the night away.

A number of A-listers made appearances for the opening of The Eras Tour, which featured shows in Arizona on Friday and Saturday. The sold-out crowd of nearly 70,000 sang along to more than 40 of Taylor Swift's best songs from all 10 of her albums during the three-hour shows, and concertgoers were sure to capture some of the more famous faces in the crowd. Jurassic World: Dominion star Laura Dern was among them, as she danced along with the HAIM sisters in the VIP section. One TikTok user documented their jubilation:

Laura Dern appeared in Taylor Swift's "Bejeweled" music video, so it's no surprise that the Oscar winner would turn up for The Eras Tour kickoff, and she even posted an Instagram pic of the two of them backstage after the show:

The Marriage Story star partied in VIP with T-Swift's longtime friends HAIM — who are set to open for the artist later on The Eras Tour — and another actress with ties to the pop goddess in Emma Stone. The La La Land Academy Award winner could be seen briefly in the above TikTok post but was also a mood in a video captured by another fan, as she sang along to "Fearless":

Emma Stone and Taylor Swift have been friends for over a decade, and rumors have been swirling that the two will collaborate on the straight-to-streaming sequel Cruella 2 .

Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick also celebrated a night out with friends, posting several photos and videos to Instagram from The Eras Tour and calling the show "the most amazing concert I have ever seen":

Scream VI actress Samara Weaving also appeared to be in attendance, and the modern-day final girl posted a few moments from her spot in the crowd to her Instagram Stories:

