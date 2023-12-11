Taylor Swift Just Landed Yet Another Golden Globe Nomination Thanks To The Eras Tour Movie But Not In The Category You Might Think

Taylor Swift loves trophies, and we love giving them to her. That’s why it was no surprise that Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film was a nominee when the 2024 Golden Globe nominations were announced. The “Karma” singer has been nominated for the award before, but this time she was eligible for a surprising category. Swift’s concert film was nominated under Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, which is a newly introduced category this year.

The category is likely to add more popular movies to the ceremony in order to gain viewership for the Golden Globes, but has remained controversial amongst film fans and award show viewers. Nevertheless, Taylor Swift is amongst good company in the category, with nominations also being given to Barbie, Oppenheimer, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie. You can see the full list of nominations for the category below from Twitter.

Congratulations to the 81st #GoldenGlobes nominees for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement:• BARBIE• GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3• JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4• MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - DEAD RECKONING PART 1• OPPENHEIMER• SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE• THE SUPER… pic.twitter.com/Do19Nsz7lBDecember 11, 2023 See more

While there was much speculation that Swift would be nominated this year, this wasn’t the expected category. Some may have thought they would nominate her for Best Original Song, as Swift’s music is obviously the highlight of the Eras Tour film. She has been nominated under the category before, four times to be exact: In 2023 “Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing landed a nom, in 2020 it was “Beautiful Ghosts” from Cats, “Sweeter Than Fiction” from One Chance was nominated in 2014, and her first Golden Globe nomination was in 2012 for “Safe and Sound,” which she wrote for The Hunger Games. She has yet to win the Globe, but 2024 may be her year.

There has been some discussion online that they created the category to get Taylor Swift at the ceremony because the Eras Tour music wasn’t eligible for Best Original Song, as the music wasn’t specifically written for the movie. Her presence at the Golden Globes would be big for the event if she were to attend the ceremony. Her popularity is major at the moment, and it seems that people will check out anything that she is bound to be a part of. Kansas City Chiefs game viewership skyrocketed when Swift started attending to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

This isn’t to say Swift isn’t very much deserving of a nomination. If the criteria to be nominated is to have a major box office achievement, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is an essential nomination. The movie grossed $97 million opening weekend, making Eras the highest opening for a concert film ever. It also had the highest presale totals for any movie ever, outgrossing Marvel movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home. This was all done without backing from a studio, as Swift bypassed studio support in favor of marketing the film herself and going directly to AMC to release her film. That is certainly a success story worthy of recognition. She has some stiff competition at the Globes with Barbie and Oppenheimer in the mix, but I think we all know better than to underestimate Taylor Swift.

You can check out Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film in theaters, as it is still playing on the big screen nationwide. The film will also be able to rent on Amazon on her birthday, December 13th, and will likely be able to stream in the near future considering Netflix subscribers were able to stream her previous concert film, Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour, on the platform. Swifties should also tune into The Golden Globes on January 7th to see if their favorite singer takes home the gold.