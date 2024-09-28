'I Shared The Screen With A True Definition Of Greatness': Emma Watson, Rupert Grint And More Harry Potter Cast Share Sweet Tributes To Maggie Smith After Her Death

This week, Dame Maggie Smith died at the age of 89. A celebrated actress, she was known for her iconic stage work as well as her performances in the Harry Potter films as Professor McGonagall and in Downton Abbey as Violet Crawley. Following her passing, many former co-stars have shared memories of Smith, including her scene partners on Downton , which she starred in throughout the series’ run. Now, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Tom Felton are paying tribute to the beloved Smith.

The Harry Potter movies were well cast. Child actors like Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint were at the forefront, but acclaimed British actors like Gary Oldman, Alan Rickman and of course, Maggie Smith were supporting players. The younger stars may not have realized they were working with such titanic talents at the time but later learned to appreciate the experience. Watson noted this in her tribute to Smith. The Hermione Granger actress shared a wholesome BTS photo of the two of them on her Instagram story and said:

When I was younger I had no idea of Maggie's legend - the woman I was fortunate enough to share space with. It is only as I've become an adult that I've come to appreciate that I shared the screen with a true definition of greatness. She was real, honest, funny and self-honouring. Maggie, there were a lot of male professors and by God you held your own. Thank you for all of your kindness. I'll miss you.

Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley, also paid tribute to the late legend. He reflected on her fierce and funny presence on set as well as her immense talent. He also shared a photo of the two of them from a particularly memorable moment scene in Goblet of Fire, where Maggie Smith’s McGonagall teaches Ron to dance. You can see the photo and his message in the Instagram post below:

A post shared by Rupert Grint (@rupertgrint) A photo posted by on

Tom Felton may have played the antagonistic Draco Malfoy in the Potter films, but his relationship with the rest of the cast was far from contentious. He shared his own special relationship with the late Sister Act star, who he said looked after the young cast from the very beginning. He chose to post one of his earliest scenes with his iconic co-star for his tribute on Instagram. Check out Felton's post, which calls back to a key moment from The Sorcerer's Stone:

A post shared by Tom Felton (@t22felton) A photo posted by on

The Secret Garden star clearly had an undeniably strong and inspiring presence on the Potter set, leaving a mark that will surely last for decades. The Oscar winner not only had a lasting impact on the Harry Potter cast , who learned from her over the years, but also on the audiences she shared her tremendous acting talent with. Smith was a once-in-a-generation performer, with a body of work that can’t be rivaled. She will be dearly missed by many.

You can revisit Dame Maggie Smith’s incredible performance in the Harry Potter movies now using a Max subscription . Fans of the actress should also consult our feature on the best movies and TV shows starring Smith , which includes a body of work spanning decades.

We here at CinemaBlend continue to send our thoughts and condolences to the family and friends of the iconic actress during this time.