Megan Fox (Reportedly) Has Concerns As New Relationship Rumors Swirl Around Her Ex MGK

The era of Megan Fox and MGK is officially over, as it’s been reported for a while now that the pair are no longer an item. Nevertheless, the pair remain linked due to sharing a daughter (the uniquely named Saga Blade) and have reportedly established a firm co-parenting relationship. All the while, MGK has been at the center of dating rumors involving Dakota Johnson, and neither he nor she have confirmed or denied the chatter. All the while, it’s being alleged that Fox has a few concerns.

A recent report echoes the claim that MGK – formerly known as Machine Gun Kelly – (36) and Fox (40) “have a good coparenting relationship,” and she allegedly “does care about him.” In Touch Weekly’s source even goes as far as to claim that the Jennifer’s Body icon has “heard lots of good things about Dakota” and has “got no issues welcoming her to the tribe.” However, the unnamed person also says the purported romance between Johnson (36) and the “Bloody Valentine” performer gives Fox pause for a key reason:

That being said, she can’t help but have major doubts that [MGK] is really mature enough to have any sort of healthy relationship right now. Her experience was a roller coaster and the only reason it stopped is because she got off.

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Fox and MGK – whose real name is Colson Baker – met and began dating in 2020 after meeting on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass. In 2022, Baker and Fox became engaged, and that engagement was later called off in 2024 amid rumors of infidelity on the former’s part. But, later in 2024, Fox confirmed that she and MGK were expecting their first child together, and she was born in March 2025. The little one’s birth was followed by claims that Fox and Baker’s co-parenting relationship had broken down.

While that situation has allegedly cooled off and Megan Fox supposedly has no beef with Johnson, the source claims the Transformers alum is unsure of the stability of her ex’s purported new relationship. They say:

Yes, he has mellowed a lot the last couple of years now that he is sober, but there’s a lot that hasn’t changed. Megan worries that Dakota doesn’t realize what she’s getting herself into.

Rumors have been swirling around Johnson and Baker for weeks now. In September, the pair were spotted in New York together near Taylor Swift’s apartment and, shortly after, Johnson was present when MGK walked the runway at Milan Fashion Week's Vogue World 2026 show. Sources have since claimed that MGK and Johnson met at Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding in July and hit it off. As for what’s really going on with Johnson and MGK, they apparently won’t label it. As for Fox, she allegedly has these thoughts:

Megan hopes it works out for them. She honestly does because she does not want to go another round with him. She is very much done and has been for more than a year now.

There are still more than a few unknown variables when it comes to Johnson and MGK’s supposed relationship. While Johnson hasn’t specifically discussed the rapper publicly, she is cognizant of the media attention surrounding her love life in general. Johnson recently addressed those interested in her relationships, saying that the speculation gets “ridiculous.” While she also said she didn’t care, Johnson opined that such people should “get a life.”

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It’s anyone’s guess as to whether anything concrete might come of the chatter surrounding MGK and Dakota Johnson though, if they are an item, it sounds like Megan Fox may not be opposed. And, as for Fox herself, reports suggest she’s not all that interested in dating right now.