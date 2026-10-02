Verity's Josh Hartnett Was Minding His Business And Making Out With Dakota Johnson When Anne Hathaway Scared The Heck Outta Him
"She scared me more than I've been scared in years."
Without giving away spoilers, I physically jumped multiple times while watching Verity. Many of those scares happened because of Anne Hathaway’s titular character. So, when I interviewed the cast of the book-to-screen adaptation, I asked if she ever made them jump. In response, Josh Hartnett and Hathaway told me how the actress scared the heck out of him while he was filming a scene that involved him kissing Dakota Johnson.
When I asked Anne Hathaway, Josh Hartnett and Dakota Johnson about jump scares on set ahead of Verity’s release on the 2026 movie schedule, the Oppenheimer actor was quick to recall the time The Odyssey actress got him good. Noting that he had been filming a scene that involved him making out with Johnson, Hartnett said:
Hartnett, who plays Jeremy in the movie, went on to say that while he and Johnson, who plays Lowen, were kissing in the scene, Anne Hathaway was looking for a place to hide so she wouldn’t be caught on camera. That’s when the actress stepped in to tell the next part of the story and explain why she needed to hide during the scene:
A lot of Verity is built on the suspense of Johnson’s character, Lowen, thinking she’s seeing Hathaway’s Verity -- who is, as far as they know, incapacitated -- move. So, behind the scenes, The Devil Wears Prada actress had to scurry out of the frame on occasion so they could pull off these suspenseful moments.
Before they filmed it, Hartnett thought that meant Anne Hathaway would just step off set and go to her chair. Or, in her words, “just be a normal person.” However, that is not what happened, as The End of Oak Street star explained:
Listen, if Anne Hathaway hissed at me, I’m certain she would scare the living daylights out of me. Well, that’s exactly what happened to Josh Hartnett too, as he explained to me:
Hathaway chimed in here to reiterate that her co-star was “so scared,” before he came back into the conversation to say:
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What an iconic story. Now, I’m wondering if the actors Hathaway worked with on her other four 2026 releases (The Devil Wears Prada 2, Mother Mary, The End of Oak Street and The Odyssey) got spooked by her. Or, when she starts filming the Days of Thunder sequel with Tom Cruise, will she make him jump? Clearly, she has a knack for it, and really got Josh Hartnett, as she explained:
Well, along with Hathaway having great jump-scare skills, it sounds like Hartnett should get some appreciation for how he reacted. That’s because, while he got spooked worse than he’s been spooked in years, he still reacted in a cool, calm and collected manner.
Now, if you’d like to see how Josh Hartnett and Dakota Johnson’s characters react to Hathaway’s Verity scaring them, you can catch Verity (which is getting mixed reviews, but I enjoyed it) in theaters now.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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