‘I F–ing Loved That Stuff’: Beware Boiúna Director Reveals How They Pulled Off One Of The Movie’s Grossest Scenes
A new nightmare has been unlocked.
Have you ever wanted to go on an adventure in the Amazon? Welp, the latest of new horror movies, Beware Boiúna, might change your mind. In a similar vein to 1997’s (highly rewatchable) Anaconda, this new film about a group of people who find themselves terrorized by a big snake while in the South American rainforest. But, one especially nasty scene has nothing to do with fictional snakes. It’s about a real bug that can literally get under your skin, and CinemaBlend found out how the moment was pulled off.
When CB spoke to Beware Boiúna director Mike P. Nelson about his tastes regarding gross-out moments, he pointed to the making of one memorable scene. In his words:
A botfly belongs to a family of flies whose larvae live as internal parasites of mammals, and I’m shuddering even thinking about it. Anyways, in Beware Boiúna Will Close’s Callum gets some in his back and Jessica Rothe’s Alli extracts them out of him. As Nelson shared, the scene was accomplished practically. The filmmaker added:
Eww! But, that’s kind of the point though right? Nelson and co. deserve a lot of credit for pulling off such a scene using practical effects, though. The director also said this about deciding to have the scene in the film:
What's also unsettling is that Botflies are much more common than giant snakes, so people may really want to watch themselves if they're venturing into the rainforest. You’ll mostly find them in specific tropical regions like Central and South America like where the team on the humanitarian medical mission is in Beware Boiúna.
Of course, though, the main creature in Nelson's movie is a one-hundred foot long mythical serpent who’s famously talked about in Amazonian folklore. It’s depicted in this new film as a terrifying force of nature that seeks to protect the jungle.
Not only is the film led by Jessica Rothe (who recently shared a Happy Death Day 3 update), but it also stars Kiana Madeira from the Fear Street trilogy and another horror mainstay, Upgrade’s Logan Marshall-Green. Beware Boiúna is Mike P. Nelson’s fourth feature film following 2018’s The Domestics, 2021’s Wrong Turn and last year’s Silent Night, Deadly Night, each of which dwell within the horror genre. And he’s not leaving the genre as he’s been hired to make the next Saw movie with Blumhouse and Atomic Monster.
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You can check out Beware Boiúna in theaters now. And, horror fans, it’s the perfect time to check out the 2026 movie schedule given so many are coming out this month.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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