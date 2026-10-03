Verity Ending Explained: How That Letter Changed Lowen’s Feelings, According To Dakota Johnson

Spoilers for Verity are ahead! You can catch the book-to-screen adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s novel in theaters now.

When Verity premiered on the 2026 movie schedule , the debate about its ending continued. Much like the conversation sparked by its source material’s conclusion, this movie leaves you wondering what the truth is. That happens in part because of a letter from Verity that Dakota Johnson’s Lowen finds at the very end of the film that flips what we’ve learned from Verity’s manuscript on its head. So, when I chatted with the cast, I had to ask Johnson how that letter changed her character’s feelings in the final seconds of the movie.

To break down what happens in the film, the majority of it follows Lowen as she moves into Verity (Anne Hathaway) and Jeremy’s (Josh Hartnett) house to write a book. While there, she finds a manuscript written by Verity that paints herself as a total villain. In it, Hathaway's character even admits that she was responsible for the death of one of her children.

However, at the very end of the film, Lowen finds a letter where the titular character admits the manuscript was a writing exercise and none of it was true.

So, that leaves audiences wondering what the actual truth is. Plus, this letter is revealed after Lowen and Jeremy kill Verity, and as they are moving out of the house. Oh, and Lowen is pregnant. Therefore, there’s lots to unpack with the discovery of the letter. However, nothing is. Johnson’s character keeps it to herself and leaves the house with Jeremy.

Obviously, I had to ask The Materialists actress about all of this and how the discovery of the letter changes things for her character. Here’s what she had to say:

I think that she makes an active decision that is like entirely selfish. But then, you know, when they're in the car, you're wondering what she's thinking and what she's going to do. So it does leave it open. I think it's like either denial, or it's the kind of moment where it's obviously like, ‘My entire world will tumble,’ and she's pregnant at the time and she's like, ‘This is not something that I can swallow.’

I think both things Johnson described are in play. Lowen must be in some kind of denial after finding that letter, considering it implies that all the reasons she had to believe Verity was a villain aren’t actually true. Therefore, her and Jeremy killing her becomes even worse. Plus, she’s pregnant, presumably with Jeremy’s child, and comprehending a letter like this amid that massive life change has to be nearly impossible.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

No matter how you shake it, though, Lowen is not reacting to it in a good way, as Johnson explained:

She just is – it's not palatable for her reality. So I think it's her journey into how does she manipulate her own mind into just getting what she wants, which is sociopathic.

It seems to me that Lowen is trying to get a clean slate after Verity’s death, and that letter makes that even harder to do. Johnson thinks that despite its discovery, her character is going to keep moving forward and try to block out what she just found. To her, that’s “sociopathic.” To me, it further proves that Lowen is just as potentially evil as Verity.