I Can't Stop Looking At This Trippy Pic Of Florence Pugh In A Clinging Nude Gown
She looks stunning, as always.
The looks Florence Pugh has been rocking in the lead-up to East of Eden’s release on the 2026 TV schedule have been ones for the record books. From bold colors to edgy homages to older times, she’s been pushing boundaries and wearing outfits that I’ll probably never forget. Her latest fashion moment fits right in with that statement, as she wore a clinging nude gown for a trippy photoshoot.
In a BTS photoshoot from the London premiere of Zoe Kazan's book-to-screen adaptation of East of Eden, Florence Pugh can be seen posing for a mirror-like image that shows her in this skin-tight and nude gown six times. Take a look:
Now, let’s dive into the details of this fit. The Dune: Part Two actress is wearing Rodarte’s PS27 Pink Iridescent Slip Gown with Rhinestone Details, according to Kate and Laura Mulleavy’s Instagram. She was styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray, and per her post, the actress’s look is complemented by Bvlgari jewelry.
Personally, I’m obsessed with the matching scarf she has looped around her neck that goes with the dress perfectly and juxtaposes the form-fitting garment. I also adore the updo Pugh is rocking with this fit, because, to me, it helps give the ensemble a really cool Old Hollywood vibe.
Along with this ensemble being fabulous by itself, it’s also such a cool entry into the catalog of looks Florence Pugh has been curating for the East of Eden press tour. As the countdown to this show’s release ticked down, the actress went out there with a chartreuse corset number, and she went classic with a beautiful, voluminous black gown. Overall, her outfits have shown off her range, and they’ve also all come together to create a classic yet edgy set that helps highlight her new project.
I mean, Pugh has done everything from going full Victorian for one look to rocking statement colors like bright green and butter yellow for others. She’s always been fearless and bold with her fashion (I mean she is a queen of the sheer trend, for example), and she’s proved that in so many ways on this press tour. This nude fit highlights that point as well.
With all that said, if you’d like to see the project she wore all these outfits for, you can stream Zoe Kazan's take on East of Eden with a Netflix subscription now. In it, Pugh plays Cathy Ames, and you can see her performing alongside actors like Christopher Abbott, Mike Faist, Hoon Lee, Ciarán Hinds and Joseph Zada.
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Then, prepare yourself for more iconic looks from Florence Pugh. That's because she’ll be back out and promoting her releases on the 2026 movie schedule soon, as both Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three will be hitting theaters on December 18.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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