Evil Dead Rise Has Premiered At SXSW, See What Critics Are Saying About The Horror Franchise’s Gory New Offering
Can the franchise survive post-Ash Williams?
With its first movie coming over 40 years ago, Evil Dead is considered one of the best horror franchises available to fans of the genre (and CinemaBlend’s Rich Knight makes an argument for why it’s still the greatest). Now Evil Dead Rise — the fifth offering in the series — is headed our way, and even without horror movie icon Bruce Campbell wielding his chainsaw arm as Ash, the red band trailer promises plenty of unsettling madness and tons of fake blood. Evil Dead Rise made its premiere at South by Southwest, so critics are starting to weigh in on the latest installment.
With Bruce Campbell having retired his famous character, Evil Dead Rise centers around estranged sisters Beth (Lily Sullivan) and Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland), and the film also forgoes the “cabin in the woods” premise. Instead, the undead will be awakened in the apartment that Ellie shares with her three children. Let’s see what the SXSW crowd is saying about the horror flick.
Michael Gingold of Rue Morgue says the latest installment is as bloody and horrifying as ever, and once Evil Dead Rise gets going, it maintains a level of “intense, sometimes painful terror” that infuses just enough dark humor. More from the review:
Joe Leydon of Variety says taking the action out of the woods does nothing to dim the horror, and Lily Sullivan and Alyssa Sutherland establish themselves as worthy scream queens in this sequel. The critic continues:
Meagan Navarro of Bloody Disgusting agrees that the leading actresses are “fantastic” and rates the movie 3.5 skulls out of 5, calling it an “absolute crowd pleaser” that is best enjoyed in a packed theater. The critic says:
Jacob Hall of SlashFilm rates the film an 8.5 out of 10, saying Lee Cronin offers horror fans the nastiest, most extreme entry in a series that's pretty well-known for being nasty and extreme. He continues:
Ryan Scott of Inverse says Evil Dead Rise works as both an entry point for fans new to the franchise and as a more-than-satisfying return for longtime Deadites. It absolutely delivers the goods, the critic says, for those who have the stomach for it:
It seems like there’s plenty to be excited about with Evil Dead Rise, even without Bruce Campbell appearing as Ash Williams. The movie is set for an April 21 theatrical release, so until then, you can honor those that came before by checking out the best Sam Raimi movies, and see how to watch Bruce Campbell in his best roles. Also be sure to take a peek at all of the other horror movies coming our way this year, and if you need a break from the frights, check out our 2023 Movie Release Schedule to see what else is heading to theaters soon.
