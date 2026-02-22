As Eric Dane’s GoFundMe Approaches $300K, Why Did His Friend Start One, Anyway?

When news broke that Eric Dane had died following his public battle with ALS, tributes poured in from across Hollywood. Yet, alongside the memories and condolences, something else quietly began gaining traction: a GoFundMe created in his honor. Now that the fundraiser has reached $300,000, with more than 2,400 donations, some fans are asking a practical, if uncomfortable, question. Why was it needed in the first place?

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Dane’s longtime friend, Mike McGuiness, shared more context. McGuiness took to his social media account, writing:

Covid and ALS did a number on his work life and he sadly couldn’t leave his family with the resources he had hoped. A gofundme is being made and I will post it on my story for anyone able to help. Love the ones you’ve got.

Dane was a recognizable presence on for those who keep up with small-screen fare and more recently, 2026 TV schedule. The late actor played major roles in shows like Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria, but steady work can evaporate quickly when illness intervenes. ALS, a progressive neurodegenerative disease, often forces patients to step back from physically demanding jobs long before they might otherwise retire. Add the industry-wide shutdowns and slowdowns caused by COVID-19, and the financial ripple effects compound.

According to the GoFundMe description, Dane became a passionate advocate for the ALS community following his diagnosis, using his platform to raise awareness even as his own health declined. But advocacy doesn’t necessarily equal income, and the fundraiser makes clear that the goal is to ensure long-term stability for his family. The donation page continues, explaining:

Any contribution, no matter the size, will help provide stability during this incredibly difficult time and in the future for Eric’s wonderful daughters. Thank you.

In his post, McGuiness also shared the story of a final bucket-list trip to Tokyo — something Dane had always wanted to experience. The two traveled together, supported by friends who helped make it possible. McGuiness described their candid conversations and the gift of being fully present. He wrote:

Eric said he couldn’t fix the past, and the future was too hard to think about, so he was forced to be in the moment. On top of that, his hands didn’t work, so he couldn’t be on a phone. So in the moment he was. I will forever be grateful we went on that trip and for what it taught me, both from Eric’s perspective and getting to watch true service and selflessness, as Jeff did 99% of the heavy lifting on a trip with his friend who required around the clock care.

The situation serves as a stark reminder of how quickly circumstances can shift, even for a well-known actor. Fans saw a similar dynamic play out when Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek died at 48 after a battle with cancer. His loved ones launched a GoFundMe as well, which sparked backlash from some online critics who pointed to his recent home purchase. The controversy ultimately prompted Van Der Beek's representative to clarify the broader financial realities behind the fundraiser.

As for Eric Dane, his GoFundMe has now drawn thousands of donations, including notable contributions from within the entertainment industry — among them Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, who donated $27,000. However, beyond the headlines and the dollar amount, the purpose remains straightforward: to help ensure Dane’s daughters have long-term stability and support in the years ahead.