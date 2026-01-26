Class Act Paul Walter Hauser Is Helping Out James Van Der Beek With His Cancer Bills In An Awesome Way

Paul Walter Hauser has built a reputation not just for his impressive body of work, but for being one of Hollywood’s genuine good guys, and his latest move reinforces that in a meaningful way. The Emmy-winning actor is using his platform to help James Van Der Beek with cancer-related medical expenses. The Richard Jewell star has created an awesome grassroots fundraiser powered by generosity and fan support.

Hauser recently took to Instagram, announcing that he’s offering personalized Cameo videos with all proceeds going toward Van Der Beek as he continues treatment. The post was direct and heartfelt, acknowledging the hard financial realities Van Der Beek has faced since his diagnosis, including selling personal memorabilia and missing a planned Dawson’s Creek reunion, where his daughter stepped in on his behalf. The I, Tonya star’s post, shown below, is a call to action.

James Van Der Beek, 48, shared in late 2024 that he had been quietly battling stage 3 colorectal cancer since being diagnosed in August 2023. Despite being in excellent health, he sought medical attention after noticing subtle but persistent changes in his bowel habits that he initially brushed off. As of December 2025, the former teen drama star has said the process has been “a longer journey than I ever thought it would be,” but confirmed he’s feeling better while continuing treatment. Alongside focusing on his health and family, he’s also using his platform to advocate for early screening, stressing that people shouldn’t wait for symptoms before getting checked.

Walter Hauser’s effort has also resurfaced a lesser-known but genuinely charming connection between the two actors. While they’ve never shared the screen, the Cruella actor previously told The Rich Eisen Show about crossing paths with Van Der Beek at a celebrity flag football game. Sitting in the crowd, the Emmy winner jokingly started heckling the Varsity Blues actor, accidentally kicking off a back-and-forth bit that stuck. As Hauser explained:

‘Hey, Van Der Beek, I want to see some blood out there, son.’ And after like the third time I shout it out at him, he turned and said, ‘I’ll make you proud dad.’ And it became like a back and forth bit.

In the social media post announcing the fundraiser, The Luckiest Man in America performer explained why Van Der Beek's situation struck such a personal chord. Learning that he had begun selling memorabilia to help cover treatment costs didn’t sit right with Hauser, especially as a fellow actor and father. Instead of looking away, Hauser used that discomfort as motivation, writing:

I am an actor and father of 3 children, and I want them inheriting my trinkets/wardrobe/memorabilia someday. I wouldn’t want to auction off a Stingray shirt or Marvel script to make ends meet for treatment.

The Black Bird lead also laid out a clear, practical goal: raising $20,000 by March 1. Along with offering Cameo videos, he encouraged anyone who could to share the post and spread the word, turning a personal gesture into a broader show of support for Van Der Beek when it’s needed most.

As Van Der Beek continues focusing on his health and family, Hauser’s gesture stands out as a reminder of how far simple kindness can go. And for anyone looking to revisit his most iconic work, all the best Dawson’s Creek episodes are currently available to stream with a Hulu subscription.