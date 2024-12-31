Now That Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie’s Divorce Is Final, A Source Opens Up About The ‘Horrendous Time’ The Family Faced

If Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s New Year’s Resolutions were to finalize their divorce after eight years, the former couple can count themselves victorious. On the last Monday of the year, December 30, it was reported that the Mr. and Mrs. Smith co-stars reached a divorce settlement. As each of them turn over a new leaf in 2025, one source is describing the prolonged process.

Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt on Sept. 19, 2016, but between figuring out custody regarding their six children, their shared winery property, and abuse allegations, the couple have had a long winding road to cutting ties since their split. A source close to Jolie told People the following:

These last eight years have been such a horrendous time for her and her family. She could have pressed charges against him. She could have told the world what happened. She didn’t. All she wanted was for Brad to get the help he needed and for their children to get the support they needed to heal. It gives her some relief, though, that this part is finally over.

Both Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have starred in 2024 movies (Pitt with Wolfs and Jolie with Maria) but in between that they have been quietly tying off the loose ends on their divorce. Per AP, the exes signed off on a default declaration in Los Angeles Superior Court this week that has both their signatures on a written agreement on their marital and property rights. People’s source also said this:

Angelina hopes the finalization of their divorce will enable him to move on, stop attacking her, and instead help heal their family.

In October, Jolie decided to drop a lawsuit she filed back in 2021 against her ex-husband alleging he had physically and verbally abused her and their children on a plane back in 2016. As the source continued:

Brad has successfully used his power and his privilege to cover up his conduct at his family’s expense, to punish Angelina for leaving, and even to attempt to paint her as the reason why his relationship is so challenging with the children.

However, a source on the side of Pitt told the outlet Jolie has been engaging with “one-sided attacks” on him for eight years, including a “never-ending distortion of facts.” Jolie and Pitt were declared legally single back in 2019, but have had many other matters to attend to, like the matter of their children, which was settled in 2021 when Pitt was awarded 50/50 custody. While Jolie and Pitt’s divorce is now final, their latest documents reportedly do not affect their ongoing winery lawsuit , so the couple’s legal battles might not be completely over yet.

Following Jolie’s recent decision to drop her suit, it was reported that the actress seemed “really relaxed and happy” after her decision , had “turned over a new leaf,” and is ready to date again. Pitt on the other hand is reportedly serious with model Ines de Ramon, his girlfriend of a couple years now, and is considering marriage again with her .

At the beginning of 2024, signs pointed to the couple being close to the end of their divorce , with a report sharing that they were in the stage of filing separate final declarations of disclosure in February. Following the latest in their legal agreement, hopefully the Pitt-Jolie family can start the new year under better circumstances.