This Fanmade Ninja Turtles Video Has Me Hoping The Live-Action TMNT Movie Kicks Even Half As Much Shell

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are returning to theaters on two fronts in the coming years. First, Mutant Mayhem 2 will arrive in fall 2027 following the release of the tie-in short film Chrome Alone 2 – Lost in New Jersey last month. Then, the next live-action Ninja Turtles movie will follow in 2028, though details about it are even scarcer than its animated predecessor. Whatever’s in store for the TMNT reboot, I just hope it kicks half as much shell as a fanmade video focused on arguably the most badass member of the world’s most fearsome fighting team.

YouTuber John Likens posted a video called Raphael Unleashed, which sees the sai-wielding Nina Turtle battling members of the Foot Clan in a subway tunnel. As Likens describes, this take on the character lives “world where brotherhood is tested, violence has consequences, and Raphael’s rage is both his greatest weapon and his greatest flaw.” Here’s the action-packed test footage:

TMNT : RAPHAEL : TEST FOOTAGE - YouTube Watch On

Ok, that was outstanding! It was visceral and intense, but without veering into gory, R-rated territory, like what would have been done in the scrapped adaptation of The Last Ronin. While I enjoyed Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem a lot and am looking forward to the sequel, I also welcome opportunities where darker Ninja Turtles stories can be told. That’s John Likens’ goal: to create a TMNT movie or TV show that’s a “grounded action thriller packed with chaos, conflict, and brutal martial arts, while carrying the emotional depth and high-stakes drama of a prestige series.”

Whether or not Paramount takes Likens up on his offer and reaches out to collaborate, I definitely like his vision for what a live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles project should look like. Sure, keep in Raphael, Leonardo, Donatello and Michelangelo wisecracking with each other, enjoy pizza, all those more lighthearted action. But let’s also take push those PG-13 limits and drop our protagonists into their grittiest story yet. If the Mutant Mayhem movies can be primarily geared towards kids, why can’t the next live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie be for the older fans?

All we know so far about this forthcoming reboot is that it will be produced by Neal H. Mortiz, who has also worked on the Fast & Furious and Sonic the Hedgehog movies. Following Skydance’s acquisition of Paramount, the studio is reportedly looking to “fully unlock” the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ potential, with Paramount having bought the franchise in 2009. This will be the first live-action TMNT movie since 2016’s Out of the Shadows, and Paramount tapped Moritz to board the project so he can allegedly “Sonic-fy” the Turtles.

The new live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie will be released in theaters on November 17, 2028, with Mutant Mayhem 2 preceding it on September 17, 2027. Keep yourself entertained on the Ninja Turtles front until then by streaming their various movies and TV shows with your Paramount+ subscription.