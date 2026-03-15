Marvel’s Kevin Feige Gets Real About Handling All The Wild MCU Theories And When The ‘Panic’ Sets In

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s existence has garnered a major fan following, and that’s evident due to the viral conversations that surround it. Over the years, plenty of fans have taken to the web to discuss not only existing films and TV shows in the franchise but also upcoming Marvel movies and series. Studio head honcho Kevin Feige is definitely no stranger to such chatter at this point, and he recently admitted that. Additionally, Feige spoke about handling the discourse, which can even incite “panic” in some cases.

It would be impossible for me to count the exact number of MCU-related theories I’ve come across since the interconnected universe began in 2008. For me, personally, it can be a bit overwhelming to keep track of all the discussions being had on social media. So it’s been hard for me to even imagine how Feige has handled it all these years. The producer shared some insight into that during the dedication of Kevin Feige Division of Film & Television Production at USC’s School of Cinematic Arts. During that discussion, Feige said:

There are hours and hours of theories on YouTube, hours and hours on TikTok, hours on subreddits … You can read everything on everything and get a different point of view on it. You can go crazy. So, we don’t do that.

Feige also noted that while Marvel had long interacted with its fans on some level, such communication “can be wielded with such force now that you have to be beware.” He also advised that tuning in to too much of the chatter will “crush you.” Joining Feige for that event at USC were directors Deadpool & Wolverine’s Shawn Levy and Black Panther’s Ryan Coogler, and Levy echoed his colleague’s sentiments on the social media discussions. Levy and Feige also discussed (via THR) the pressure with test screening reactions:

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Feige : It happens when you’ve already spent almost $200 million on a movie and you screen it for people and they’re like, ‘What was that?’

: It happens when you’ve already spent almost $200 million on a movie and you screen it for people and they’re like, ‘What was that?’ Levy: And then the panic sets in. You panic, feel like shit, and then you go back to work.

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Test screenings are a polarizing (but heavily relied-upon) part of the rollout process for a film, and that’s no different for Marvel Studios. Such early reactions can also stoke up conversations online. For instance, many surely took notice when the earliest reactions to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 made their way online in early 2017, and that may have also been true just last year when a fan shared their thoughts after a Thunderbolts* test screening. All in all, Feige doesn’t seem to be dismissing fan discussions in general, though he just seems to be of the belief that it’s unwise to consume too much of it.

As of late, there have been plenty of MCU theories making the rounds, with some of the most popular ones being linked to some major upcoming films. For example, there are those who’ve gone down the rabbit hole while reading theories about Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. There’s also an assumption running around about how this franchise may be rebooted after 2027’s Secret Wars.

Kevin Feige, of course, holds the answers to all those secrets and knows what Marvel’s ultimate plan is. Considering that, it makes sense that he would prefer not to pay too much attention to the noise and instead, remain focused on his work. In the age of social media, that may be solid advice for everyone – MCU fan or not. Those who are fans of the superhero franchise, however, can grab a Disney+ subscription and stream MCU shows and movies.