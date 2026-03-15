My Apologies To Sean Penn, But How Is Paul Mescal Not Attracting More Oscars Notice For Hamnet?

If you were to ask us at CinemaBlend, but also elsewhere all over the Internet, there are some 98th Oscars categories that feel like a lock and some others that feel wide open . Really, the most intriguing conversation – outside of who will ultimately land the Best Picture award – probably has to do with the Supporting Actor category. A lot of people are all over Sean Penn, Delroy Lindo and Stellan Skarsgård, but with all due apologies to Mr. Penn, I don’t know how Paul Mescal was left off the ballot.

Now before we begin, let’s take a look at the Best Supporting Actor category from the 2026 Academy Awards nominations :

Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo, Sinners

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

There are some excellent performances on this list. Sinners has been at the forefront of the awards conversation in recent weeks, and Delroy Lindo put in a crowd-pleasing performance in the movie; some think he’s had the Supporting Oscar locked in recent days. I personally would have said prior to watching Hamnet that Benicio del Toro deserved to take home the Oscar, especially after finding out he was the mastermind behind one of the best scenes in One Battle After Another . Stellan Skarsgard and Sean Penn feel very much in the conversation, as well, and who didn't like Elordi's take on Frankenstein

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But where the heck is Paul Mescal? If I had to slot him in anywhere, I’d probably slot him into the space occupied by Sean Penn. (I promise this is really not intended to be a negative on the work the actor put into One Battle After Another, but I stand by my statement.)

Hot Take: Paul Mescal Deserved The Nomination Over Sean Penn

Given all the talk I’ve seen about Col. Lockjaw online, and given the fact Penn landed the actual Oscar nom, I know I must be in the minority, here. Penn's been a notable tour de force in Hollywood for decades, which the Academy likes, and I do think he puts in a solid performance in what was already a pretty meaty role written by PT Anderson. His work is made even more noticeable by some not-so-subtle character traits Penn added, like walking in a way that physically looked uncomfortable.

Yet, he gets to play a weird, menacing bad guy, an obviously flashy character (CinemaBlend's review called him "Unstoppable") in an already fast-paced movie. Was it better than the contributions Benicio del Toro was bringing to the table? I’d say no, and I’d also say it’s concerning the two men competing against one another could split that vote. Was it better than all of the subtle weirdness Mescal put into Hamnet? I’d say no again.

Paul Mescal Truly Deserved An Oscar Nod

Meanwhile, there was no role that was more discomfiting to me than watching Paul Mescal go through stages of ambition and grief in Hamnet. That movie absolutely rocked my world, and I’m so happy Chloe Zhao landed a Best Director nom and Jessie Buckley seems to be at the forefront of most Best Actress predictions. I cried for over an hour after it ended, and I’m not over-exaggerating how it affected me emotionally. It wrecked me. I was wrecketh.

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I'm glad Jessie Buckley earned a nod for her raw and bewitching performance. Yet, a large swathe of the movie works because of Paul Mescal’s restless energy and emoting opposite his co-star, particularly during the scene where her character Agnes goes to see Hamlet for the first time and the two reconcile over their shared grief. To me it's a truly perfect supporting performance, adding to the film in a way that supplements Buckley's performance without stealing any of its shine. I'm not saying the Academy should have just handed him the trophy, but I'm still shocked he didn't make the shortlist.

Now, I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention some people have stood up and paid attention to Paul Mescal this awards season. He was nominated for Hamnet at the Golden Globe Awards, The Critics Choice Awards, The BAFTAs, The Actor Awards and several other high-profile shindigs this season. But when it comes to the big gold statue, it was not to be. He was decidedly locked out of that Top 5, and I think it’s a shame.