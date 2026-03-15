Dwayne Johnson Wanted ‘To Punch’ Kevin Hart Over Jumanji 4 Set Video (But Settled For ‘Belly Laughing’)

Jumanji 4 officially wrapped production just recently, and that means fans are getting closer to seeing Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Jack Black play their respective characters one more time. Of course, during filming, Johnson and Hart were up to their usual hijinks with each other. Those antics have since spilled into social media, with Johnson admitting he wanted “to punch” Hart over a viral post but, now, even the wrestler-turned-actor is humorously at peace about it.

It’s no secret that The Rock and Kevin Hart have a history of ripping on one another. Honestly, it's that faux animosity that makes their bromance one for the ages. One of the most notable ways in which that dynamic manifested on t the set of Jumanji 4 was when Hart was filming Johnson eating without his knowledge. After initially responding to the clip about a week ago, Johnson reshared it on Instagram (with commentary from Hart), and it's too funny:

A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock) A photo posted by on

As you can see in the viral video, the Smashing Machine actor is simply scarfing down his meal on set. The added commentary is comedy gold, with Hart mocking the wrestler and saying, “If I don’t eat my food, I’mma get dizzy!” This is trolling in its purest form and, quite frankly, it only makes me love the relationship between Hart and Johnson even more.

Article continues below

When he initially responded to the clip when it was posted by Hart, The Rock emphatically responded by saying, “You MF!” He then declared, “Let the man eat in peace with his little tin, and big ass spoon." In his latest post, though, Johnson went from wanting “to punch” Hart to “belly laughing”:

I want to hate this so bad and punch [Kevin Hart] right in his little Keebler elf face, but dammit my jaws hurt from belly laughing at his commentary.

I love that even the San Andreas actor can admit that his pal’s commentary is hilarious! Honestly, if you can't laugh at yourself, then who can you laugh at? Johnson also playfully explained, though, just why he was packing that food in during his break on set:

Btw, we have less than 3 minutes between takes, so that’s why I use a shovel size spoon to devour my food 🪏 Can a working man just eat in peace? Paybacks a bitch, Kev.

More on Jumanji (Image credit: Sony Pictures) Karen Gillan With The Skinny: What Does The Rock's Stunt Double Do When He Has Downtime On The Jumanji Set?

Hey, the man’s gotta eat, right?! And it's been well documented that Dwayne Johnson’s got a big appetite. At one point, the Mummy Returns actor spoke about eating five to six meals a day. So, naturally, he’s not gonna go without a meal if the opportunity presents itself on set. As The Rock had no problem trolling Kevin Hart’s short legs during filming, I believe the man when he says he’ll deliver payback to his good friend.

As much as Dwayne Johnson wanted “to punch” Kevin Hart for mocking his downtime, it's great that he has such an excellent sense of humor about the sneaky move. When the time comes, I can’t wait to see what Johnson has in store for playful revenge towards his best pal. In the meantime, know that Jumanji 4 is set to be released on December 11th as part of the 2026 movie schedule.