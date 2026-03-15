Candace Cameron Bure (Seemingly) Throws Shade At Her Hallmark Work As She Talks Changing Up Her Christmas Movies

Candace Cameron Bure used to be quite the mainstay on the Hallmark movie schedule, appearing in dozens of heartwarming Christmas romances and Aurora Teagarden Mysteries before jumping ship to Great American Family in hopes of producing more faith-centered content. Now, years later, it seems like the actress may have just thrown some shade at her previous body of work, as she discussed how she’s “evolving” her craft for this year’s slate of holiday films.

If Hallmark has taught us anything, it’s that it’s never too early to start planning for the holidays, and just like Lacey Chabert already has one Disney-themed flick in the bag for this year’s Countdown to Christmas, Candace Cameron Bure announced her latest upcoming project, One More Christmas, which will hit the 2026 TV schedule on GAF later this year. She’s not looking to do the same old, same old, either, as she told US Weekly:

Christmas movies are evolving for me. They’re not just about a big-city girl meeting a small-town boyfriend anymore. With [my production company] CandyRock Entertainment, we’re passionate about creating stories that carry meaning, purpose, and hope — stories that remind people it’s never too late for redemption, healing, and love.

I actually love the pivot, but also ... Shots fired! It is a big trope of TV movies — particularly those of the Hallmark oeuvre — that the big-city career woman reunites with an old boyfriend while home for the holidays and ends up realizing that everything she ever wanted has been right there all along. It’s something that fans should try not to overthink and that critics rail on when accusing Hallmark of being too formulaic.

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Candace Cameron Bure not only seems aware of the tried-and-true plotline but intent on avoiding it. Since her 2022 exit, the Full House alum has said leaving Hallmark wasn’t an easy decision. However, as someone who gets “frustrated” with the way Christians are portrayed in movies, she had to accept the calling to change that at Great American Family — including with her latest movie announcement, as she explained:

One More Christmas is about marriage, family, and the beauty of second chances. It asks the question: what if you could have a do-over — but this time with maturity, faith, and a deeper understanding of who you are and who God is at the center of it all?

The movie, which co-stars Jonathan Scarfe, is currently in production for the 2026 Great American Christmas lineup.

It’s a good thing Candace Cameron Bure doesn’t get tired of filming Christmas movies, because One More Christmas isn’t the only project we’ll see from her this holiday season. It was previously announced that she and Cameron Mathison will team up for A Sweet Christmas Anniversary — the third in their Home Sweet Christmas series. The movie was filmed on location in Europe, which was a first for the actress.

Whether or not Candace Cameron Bure intended to throw shade at Hallmark is up for debate, but either way, it seems pretty clear that she wants to sidestep at least some of the clichéd storylines we’re bound to see in the upcoming holiday season.