Candace Cameron Bure (Seemingly) Throws Shade At Her Hallmark Work As She Talks Changing Up Her Christmas Movies
It hurts because it's true.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Candace Cameron Bure used to be quite the mainstay on the Hallmark movie schedule, appearing in dozens of heartwarming Christmas romances and Aurora Teagarden Mysteries before jumping ship to Great American Family in hopes of producing more faith-centered content. Now, years later, it seems like the actress may have just thrown some shade at her previous body of work, as she discussed how she’s “evolving” her craft for this year’s slate of holiday films.
If Hallmark has taught us anything, it’s that it’s never too early to start planning for the holidays, and just like Lacey Chabert already has one Disney-themed flick in the bag for this year’s Countdown to Christmas, Candace Cameron Bure announced her latest upcoming project, One More Christmas, which will hit the 2026 TV schedule on GAF later this year. She’s not looking to do the same old, same old, either, as she told US Weekly:
I actually love the pivot, but also ... Shots fired! It is a big trope of TV movies — particularly those of the Hallmark oeuvre — that the big-city career woman reunites with an old boyfriend while home for the holidays and ends up realizing that everything she ever wanted has been right there all along. It’s something that fans should try not to overthink and that critics rail on when accusing Hallmark of being too formulaic.Article continues below
Candace Cameron Bure not only seems aware of the tried-and-true plotline but intent on avoiding it. Since her 2022 exit, the Full House alum has said leaving Hallmark wasn’t an easy decision. However, as someone who gets “frustrated” with the way Christians are portrayed in movies, she had to accept the calling to change that at Great American Family — including with her latest movie announcement, as she explained:
The movie, which co-stars Jonathan Scarfe, is currently in production for the 2026 Great American Christmas lineup.
It’s a good thing Candace Cameron Bure doesn’t get tired of filming Christmas movies, because One More Christmas isn’t the only project we’ll see from her this holiday season. It was previously announced that she and Cameron Mathison will team up for A Sweet Christmas Anniversary — the third in their Home Sweet Christmas series. The movie was filmed on location in Europe, which was a first for the actress.
Whether or not Candace Cameron Bure intended to throw shade at Hallmark is up for debate, but either way, it seems pretty clear that she wants to sidestep at least some of the clichéd storylines we’re bound to see in the upcoming holiday season.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.