Fans Are Hyped After Mortal Kombat Producer Reveals Another Sequel Character

Get ready to kick some serious virtual butt, because the hype train for the sequel to 2021's Mortal Kombat reboot is reaching epic levels. With the fighter flick reportedly gearing up to start filming in Australia , we've got an arsenal of exciting news that will make any fan jump with joy. So far, we've gotten a taste of fan favorite Johnny Cage being embodied by the always great Karl Urban and know of the additions of OG Kombat baddies Jade , Shao Kahn, and Sindel. Now, fans of the hit video game franchise-turned-film series are buzzing with excitement over the major reveal of another "Klassic" character that we're set to see in the follow-up, thanks to a tease dropped on social media by one of the producers of the upcoming movie.

Producer Todd Garner set Twitter ablaze with a tantalizing photo that has MK fanbase frantic with excitement. The image showcases a casting chair from the set of the video game adaptation, and it's no ordinary name that graces it. Brace yourselves, gamers and action movie lovers alike, because it's none other than the iconic "Baraka"! This fan-favorite character is known for his menacing presence and brutal fighting style. Feast your eyes on the embedded post below to join in on the excitement:

MK enthusiasts will instantly recognize Baraka as the fierce, frightening and utterly unpredictable Outworld warrior who first appeared in the second installment of the beloved arcade game. The character serves Emperor Shao Kahn, who was confirmed for the fighting flick and is set to be played by cast newcomer Martyn Ford. Baraka belongs to a nomadic mutant race known as the Tarkata, who inhabit the barren wastelands of Outworld. With his sharpened blades protruding from his forearms and a sinister grin permanently etched on his face, Baraka quickly became an iconic figure in the MK universe. He's mostly beloved for his savage nature and unforgettable fatalities.

If the social media response is to be believed, people are beyond excited about this bit of news. One user by the name @ZacsNotDead responded with his love for the Tarkatan fighter, writing:

Yeeeeeees! FK YES! I love me some BARAKA!! If you could use any Tarkatan background chatter I did my own Baraka voice here: Just saying would love to be even a murmur. LETS GO! Baraka!!!

For user @BrownQuincy, adding Baraka to the roster of characters was all they needed to get pumped about the sequel. According to their response, they share in @ZacsNotDead's excitement to go:

The fan account Mortal Kombat Addict is a bit more focused on the attire the fighter might be wearing. For this user, the two "Klassic" looks, which you can see below, are all they're interested in:

While a recent cast photo also shared by Garner had everyone focused on Karl Urban’s Cage haircut , one Twitter user thinks they spotted the actor set to play the bladed combatant. Honestly, @FutureBoyWho2 makes a pretty good argument, which you can check out below:

