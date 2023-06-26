The Mortal Kombat 2 Cast Was Spotted Out, And Fans Can't Stop Talking About Karl Urban's Johnny Cage (And His Hair)

The last Mortal Kombat movie, which rebooted the franchise, wasn’t a massive blockbuster by traditional standards. However, as one of the first movies to be released by Warner Bros. under its pandemic-era plan to launch movies in theaters and on HBO Max, that’s not really a surprise. The movie was considered successful enough for the studio to greenlight a sequel. Fans are quite excited, especially with a cast photo that confirms that Karl Urban is on board to play Johnny Cage, and he looks great.

Last month, it was reported that Karl Urban was in talks to take on the role of Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 2. While nothing had come out in the weeks since indicating those talks had fallen apart, this photo, posted by producer Todd Garner, essentially acted as an official confirmation that Urban is officially on board. He posted a picture of the cast at a restaurant for dinner. Fans are, for the most part, loving the idea of Urban as Cage, but they also can’t get over how he looks. Check it out.

New friends and old friends… pic.twitter.com/S4al4gRZ8kJune 24, 2023

The hair seems to be the thing that's catching a lot of MK2 fans. Not only has Urban ditched his beard, which he’s had on screen for the last few years in the cast of The Boys, but his hair has highlights. It's perfect for Johnny Cage but a bit unusual for Karl Urban. But generally speaking, fans are on board and are excited to see where this goes. Comments on the post include…

Karl Urban rocking the highlights for Johnny Cage... yeah, I could see that

Holy shit it’s weird to see Karl Urban without a full beard lol. But I know he’s gonna kill it as JC!

Karl Urban as Johnny Cage is perfect.

Johnny Cage is my main! I hope and want Karl to get this right. Im sure it’ll be good. I am very interested in how Karl Urban will portray Johnny! I was one of the people praying for The Miz but I’m stoked for this movie and can’t wait!

Johnny Cage is a Hollywood actor who gets involved in the mystical fight to the death that is the Mortal Kombat tournament. He’s the most popular character from the games who did not appear in the previous film, and the Mortal Kombat ending made it clear the plan was for the character to arrive in the sequel. After that, many wondered just who would get the call to portray the famed character.

Several actors from Josh Harnett to WWE’s The Miz pitched themselves as Cage. While a few of the comments here make it clear Urban would not have been their choice. Most seem to either be very excited, or at the very least willing to wait and see how Urban does in the role.

I don't know about you, but I'm excited to see how the actor puts his spin on Johnny Cage and continues to sport that A+ hair. As of right now, a release date for Mortal Kombat 2 has yet to be announced, but let's hope it manages to make its way to the 2024 movie schedule.