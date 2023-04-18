Mortal Kombat 2 Producer Confirms When The Violent Sequel Will Begin Filming, And It’s Soon

An R-rated adaptation of one of the bloodiest video game series of all time, Mortal Kombat, took almost a decade to materialize. But in 2021, the cinematic reboot of the beloved video game series did ok in theaters. And due to the day-and-date release strategy that Warner Bros. used for all its 2021 films, it became one of the most popular titles on HBO Max that year. After the success of the first entry in the series and producer Todd Garner’s cryptic messages , it seemed as though a sequel was inevitable. Now we finally have a confirmed start date for the continuation of the series. That’s right, the filmmakers are gearing up for another round of thrilling action, and according to the Mortal Kombat 2’s producer, filming on the violent continuation will begin in June of this year.

While details about Mortal Kombat 2 are still sparse, fans eagerly anticipating any news regarding the movie can finally rejoice. Garner took to his Twitter , where he confirmed the start and end dates for the follow-up fighter flick. The producer didn’t offer any additional information about the sequel, leaving fans to speculate about the next chapter in this violent world. You can read his tweet for yourself below.

I was wondering why I had an apt in Australia…. https://t.co/mVE7QcDjFPApril 17, 2023 See more

It was reported last year that Moon Knight head writer Jeremy Slater would take over writing duties from Greg Russo and David Callaham, who penned the first outing. Simon McQuoid, who directed the reboot , will be returning to helm the second movie . However, it remains to be seen which actors from the original cast, such as Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Mehcad Brooks, and Hiroyuki Sanada, among others, will be making a comeback for Mortal Kombat 2.

While not much is known about MK 2, fan-favorite character Johnny Cage will likely appear. Although the character was not seen in the first film, he was heavily hinted at in the ending scenes. Who will play the actor-turned-fighter is still to be seen, but both Josh Hartnett expressed interest in the role , as well as WWE wrestler The Miz.

The upcoming action film’s release strategy will be an interesting thing to keep an eye on. The pandemic-induced shift to streaming saw the first flick launch directly onto HBO Max the same day it hit theaters, which resulted in the film receiving a huge number of views, but it didn’t light up the box office. However, it is unlikely that part 2 in the rebooted series of movies will be released similarly, meaning it will have the added pressure of performing pretty well at the box office if there are any hopes of continuing the franchise.

Currently, there is no release date for Mortal Kombat 2, but with filming scheduled to end in early fall, the flick could hit theaters in the first half of 2024. We will make sure to update our readers if and when Warner Bros. shares more about its release plans. In the meantime, perhaps you can watch the first bloody Kombat outing now streaming with your HBO Max Subscription .