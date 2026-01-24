After A Critic Said Shrinking Should End After Season 3, One Of The Stars Responded

Season 3 of Shrinking premieres on the 2026 TV schedule on January 28, which means reviews are rolling in. In one particular reaction to the new season of the Apple TV comedy, a critic claimed that this might be a good time for the show to say goodbye. However, it would seem the cast isn’t ready to do that quite yet based on one actor’s comment on this review.

A Review About Shrinking Season 3 Claimed It ‘Should End Here’

First of all, let me make one thing very clear: Collider’s review of Shrinking Season 3 is glowing. Meredith Loftus noted that the series continues to show Harrison Ford’s brilliance as Paul , and capitalized on the chemistry between Jason Segel and Cobie Smulders, among other things. However, she also wrote that this chapter could make for a great end:

In therapy, there comes a point where your progress plateaus because a patient has made enough growth and has learned the tools they need to ride forward without training wheels. For fans of Lawrence's other beloved Apple TV series, Shrinking Season 3 carries echoes of Ted Lasso's original swan song. Storylines are being wrapped up, and decisions are made that render a Season 4 unnecessary. Unlike Ted Lasso, the finale doesn't leave endless dangling ends for future storylines and spin-offs, which begs the question — is this the end of Shrinking?

The review goes on to explain that if this is indeed the end, it’s a great one. Noting that it leaves “it all out there in humorous and poignant fashion,” this critic made her love for the new episodes obvious while also explaining why now might be the time for a curtain call.

Now, the question is: Is the cast ready for that?

How Luke Tennie Responded To This Review

Now, when the outlet posted this review on Instagram with the headline “One of Apple TV’s Best, Most Heartfelt Comedy Series Should End Here,” Luke Tennie took notice. Tennie has played Sean on Shrinking since day one; he’s returning for Season 3, and in the comments of the review, he made it clear that he’s not ready to be done with his program:

I sure hope not!

I think I agree with him. While I am a proponent of shows knowing when to end and saying goodbye before they overstay their welcome, I have confidence in Shrinking’s future.

It’s been made abundantly clear on multiple occasions that Season 3 serves as the ending of this chapter we’ve been in since Season 1. However, it is by no means the end.

In fact, last year, Jason Segel said he’d be “surprised” if the upcoming season was their final. While he said the future of Shrinking wasn’t confirmed, he also explained that he thinks it could go on, and noted that the “stories haven’t run dry,” meaning they have ideas for how to move the comedy forward.

Co-creator Bill Lawrence also said “there’s always more story to tell” with Shrinking . While the first three seasons were always intended to track the full arc of “grief, forgiveness and moving forward,” he also said that there’s “more pathos” to explore.