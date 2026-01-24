After A Critic Said Shrinking Should End After Season 3, One Of The Stars Responded
Should Season 4 happen?
Season 3 of Shrinking premieres on the 2026 TV schedule on January 28, which means reviews are rolling in. In one particular reaction to the new season of the Apple TV comedy, a critic claimed that this might be a good time for the show to say goodbye. However, it would seem the cast isn’t ready to do that quite yet based on one actor’s comment on this review.
A Review About Shrinking Season 3 Claimed It ‘Should End Here’
First of all, let me make one thing very clear: Collider’s review of Shrinking Season 3 is glowing. Meredith Loftus noted that the series continues to show Harrison Ford’s brilliance as Paul, and capitalized on the chemistry between Jason Segel and Cobie Smulders, among other things. However, she also wrote that this chapter could make for a great end:
The review goes on to explain that if this is indeed the end, it’s a great one. Noting that it leaves “it all out there in humorous and poignant fashion,” this critic made her love for the new episodes obvious while also explaining why now might be the time for a curtain call.
Now, the question is: Is the cast ready for that?
Apple TV+: $12.99 A Month With 7-Day Trial
Sign up right now to watch hits like Severance, Slow Horses, Shrinking, and Ted Lasso, and pay $12.99 a month, with a 7-day trial.
Offer available globally, prices vary.
How Luke Tennie Responded To This Review
Now, when the outlet posted this review on Instagram with the headline “One of Apple TV’s Best, Most Heartfelt Comedy Series Should End Here,” Luke Tennie took notice. Tennie has played Sean on Shrinking since day one; he’s returning for Season 3, and in the comments of the review, he made it clear that he’s not ready to be done with his program:
I think I agree with him. While I am a proponent of shows knowing when to end and saying goodbye before they overstay their welcome, I have confidence in Shrinking’s future.
It’s been made abundantly clear on multiple occasions that Season 3 serves as the ending of this chapter we’ve been in since Season 1. However, it is by no means the end.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
In fact, last year, Jason Segel said he’d be “surprised” if the upcoming season was their final. While he said the future of Shrinking wasn’t confirmed, he also explained that he thinks it could go on, and noted that the “stories haven’t run dry,” meaning they have ideas for how to move the comedy forward.
Co-creator Bill Lawrence also said “there’s always more story to tell” with Shrinking. While the first three seasons were always intended to track the full arc of “grief, forgiveness and moving forward,” he also said that there’s “more pathos” to explore.
So, clearly, the cast wants to keep working on Shrinking, and the future of this great Apple TV series is something that’s been thought about. Therefore, I’d be more than happy if Season 4 happens. However, we have to see Season 3 for ourselves first, and you’ll be able to do just that with an Apple TV subscription starting on January 28.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.