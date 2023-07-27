Vin Diesel Explains Why Bringing The Rock Back To Fast And Furious Was So Important

It's no secret that Vin Diesel and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson could not get along during the filming of The Fate of the Furious, which the latter actor has tried to explain . This caused the former wrestler to step away from the Fast & the Furious franchise . According to The Rock, he and the Groot voice actor share a “difference in philosophy ” regarding collaboration. However, their differences aren’t stopping him from taking one last ride in the action movie series, as he’s set to return in the next (and final?) installment. In a recent interview, Vin explains why bringing the Hobbs character back to the series was so important.

An exclusive look into the special features of Fast X's digital and Blu-ray release, given by ET , revealed insights from the XxX star and director Louis Leterrier. They discussed the cliffhanger ending of the film and the much-anticipated return of Johnson's character, Luke Hobbs, during a post-credits scene. Diesel elaborated on the complexity of the Jumanji alum's return in the featurette, saying:

It was no easy task, because so much has been created in this universe. To tie up all these storylines, this character needed to come back into the mythology.

Johnson's return comes after he stated in 2021 that there was "no chance" he'd return to star in a movie. This declaration followed a heated social media argument with Diesel, and the Moana star had planned to focus on spinoffs for his character and Jason Statham's in a series of Hobbs & Shaw films.

However, Fast X's post-credits scene has critic favorite Jason Momoa's villain calling Hobbs, signaling that he's next on his hit list, virtually confirming his return for the 11th outing. Additionally, Johnson will star in a Hobbs-centered spinoff film bridging the gap between Fast X and the upcoming unnamed second part.

Even with Diesel's reputation for disagreements with his colleagues, such as the alleged dissatisfaction with Momoa's performance , he has previously expressed his pride for the exceptional ensemble cast that forms the Fast family. He disclosed to the publication:

We lead with love. We try to create an environment where people can do their best work.

Fast X asserted its dominance at the box office in its debut weekend, leaving competitors such as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Super Mario Bros. Movie trailing in its wake. The buzz among critics was primarily centered around Jason Momoa's introduction to this fictional universe. Audience reactions suggest agreement, with many deeming his character one of the most compelling villains in the Fast and Furious franchise's history. It will be pretty amazing to see a bit of an unofficial DC movie clash when the Aquaman star goes toe to toe with the Black Adam performer. Based on the Justice League actor's social media post, he’s as excited about the upcoming face-off as the fans.