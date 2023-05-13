Fast X Fans Are Being Brutal After That Major Spoiler Leaked

Major spoilers for Fast X lie ahead, so continue driving down this road at your own risk.

We’re officially less than a week away from the release of Fast X , the latest Fast & Furious installment, which we know quite a bit about at this point. Unfortunately, some would argue that we now know a little too much about it now. News broke this past week that Dwayne Johnson is returning to the franchise as Luke Hobbs following his past feud with the series’ leading man, Vin Diesel . It’s fair to say that a number of fans didn’t see this coming but more importantly, were not expecting such a major detail to be spoiled so early. And in the aftermath, commentators have been sharing some brutal takes.

Let’s be honest here, folks. There are very few people who actually don’t mind being spoiled before seeing a movie. Most seemingly prefer to jump into a flick with as little knowledge as possible, especially when it comes to highly anticipated blockbusters like Fast X. A number of Twitter users are seemingly taking issue with the Fast spoiler being leaked so early. However, it appears that a considerable number of them are taking to the platform to chastise Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for returning to the fold. One fan shared a brief statement on Johnson’s return:

Black Adam flopped now he humble

During the past few years, it was reported that The Rock and Vin Diesel had their share of behind-the-scenes conflicts. The former wrestler went off on some of his male FF co-stars in 2022, referring to them as “candy asses” for some of their alleged on-set conduct. When discussing the feud, Diesel claimed he had to show the A-lister some “tough love.” The Mummy Returns alum later addressed that claim while discussing a potential return for the final Fast and Furious movies and shot it down. He also rejected Diesel’s emotional appeal for him to return, which was shared on social media. One fan was incredibly blunt when discussing the actor’s return following his DC movie’s release:

black adam caused this man to crawl back crying and begging vin diesel for a job dude i'm fucking losing it

Superhero devotees may remember that there was a lot of talk regarding the performance of Warner Bros. and DC Studios’ Black Adam. Though Dwayne Johnson denied claims that the movie lost money, box office analysts indicated that it did indeed suffer losses. It should be made clear that Johnson has yet to speak out on his brief appearance in Fast X. Nevertheless, users seem to be under the impression that his return is due to the performance of the comic book adaptation :

[The] rock getting the fast x post credit scene after black adam flops is so fucking funny.

Some have been getting incredibly meta when making jokes about the situation. One user even joked that one of the upcoming FF movies should include a meta scene involving the characters of Luke Hobbs and Dominic Toretto:

Black Adam and Young Rock did so poorly that Dwayne went crawling back to Fast. Gotta bet there’ll be a scene in FF11 where Hobbs tells Dom ‘you were always way cooler and stronger than me.’ Dom will simply reply ‘I know’

Others have been poking fun at the matter in other ways. That includes using another major blockbuster franchise to express their feelings:

Black Adam had to flop so that Luke Hobbs could return. pic.twitter.com/Hfzax3YVsgMay 13, 2023 See more

It’s likely that Dwayne Johnson will eventually shed some light on his return to the Fast and Furious franchise at some point. Though I just wouldn’t expect it to happen before the movie opens next week. We’ll have to wait and see how fans respond when they actually hear his rationale for the decision.