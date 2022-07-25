Fast X's Jason Momoa Involved In A Crash With A Motorcycle

Any crash involving a motorcycle is sincerely scary stuff, and Jason Momoa reportedly got some first hand experience this weekend. It's being reported that the Fast X star was involved with a vehicular incident of that nature earlier today while driving his Oldsmobile muscle car in Calabasas, California.

News of the incident has been delivered by TMZ, and the good news is that it sounds like nobody was seriously injured in the crash. The rider on the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with what's described as "minor injuries" – namely "bruising to their leg and an injury to their thumb." According to the report, the bike crossed into Jason Momoa's lane while going around a bend, and then hit the Oldsmobile. He evidently bounced off of Momoa's windshield and cleared the hood of the car before actually landing on his feet standing.

One would imagine that the incident would be eye-opening for Jason Momoa given the fact that he is a motorcycle enthusiast himself. Back in February of this year the Aquaman actor posted a number of images of him riding bikes on his personal Instagram account – including a series from a trip that he took to Nashville, Tennessee:

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

A couple weeks later Jason Momoa posted another bike-centric shot, namely one of him on the open road with his "crew."

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Hearing this news and knowing Jason Momoa's connection to the upcoming Fast & Furious movie, one also can't help but have some scary flashbacks to the crash in 2013 that resulted in the tragic death of Paul Walker. Like Momoa, Walker was also a motor vehicle enthusiast, and fans will forever remember when the horrible news broke that he was involved in a collision with a lamp post and a couple of trees while driving in Santa Clarita, California. It's obviously a massive relief that nobody involved in this incident was seriously hurt.

It was reported back in January that Jason Momoa had signed on to star in Fast X, and he will play the latest villain in the franchise. Production on the film started back in April, and shooting is still ongoing. The extensive cast of the upcoming blockbuster also includes Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Brie Larson, Daniela Melchior, Rita Moreno, Sung Kang, Charlize Theron, Jordana Brewster, John Cena, Jason Statham, and many more.

Louis Leterrier is directing the tenth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, having come in to replace Justin Lin after Lin decided to back out of the project a couple weeks into production. Fans have less than a year to wait for the the anticipated blockbuster, as it is scheduled on the 2023 movie release calendar – specifically on May 19, 2023.

More to come...