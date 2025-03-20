Forget 007 Odds: I Think Bond's Villain Odds Are Delightful, But Are Missing What Could Be A Game Changer For Bond 26

The continued uncertainty surrounding James Bond 26 leaves a lot to the imagination, especially when we don’t know who’s going to play the new 007. However, I’m not here to talk about that usual mill of speculation today, as I want to dig into something else that every good Bond movie needs: a villain. As you’d expect, there are a lot of betting odds covering this subject, and quite a few of the candidates involved remind me of a point I’ve made when it comes to something I really want to happen in Bond 26.

Bond 26’s Villain Odds Have A Lot Of Promising Choices

Online betting site BetOnline have quite a few fields one can monitor the odds on, which includes a roster of hopeful actors to play Commander Bond himself. Also, if anyone wants to check how our previously reported Bond Girl odds are faring, you’ll be surprised to see who is on the list, especially since supposed front runners Sydney Sweeney and Margaret Qualley are not.

Shifting to another big surprise, this is one of the first times I can think of where someone’s paid any attention to trying to cast Bond 26’s villain. As you’ll see listed below, a couple Bond veterans are in the mix, in addition to some dark horse candidates.

But the top three choices below are rather golden, if we’re sticking to the traditional mold. Feel free to read along and agree/disagree:

Cillian Murphy: +500 (16.67%) Paul Giamatti: +600 (14.29%) David Dastmalchian: +700 (12.5%) Giancarlo Esposito / Helena Bonham Carter / Zendaya: +800 (11.11%) Robert De Niro / Jack Black / Willem Defoe / Mads Mikkelsen / Kevin Bacon / Emma Stone / Hugh Jackman: +1200 (7.69%) Samuel L Jackson / Gary Oldman/ Margot Robbie: +1400 (6.67%) Christopher Walken / Hugh Grant / Denzel Washington / Keanu Reeves / Jared Leto / Jeremy Irons: +1600 (5.88%) Sean Bean / Jennifer Lawrence / Scarlett Johansson / Emily Blunt / Chris Smalls: +2000 (4.76%) Ralph Fiennes / John Malkovich / Tim Roth: +2500 (3.85%) Tom Brady / Adam Sandler: +3300 (2.94%)

If Cillian Murphy, Paul Giamatti or David Dastmalchian were cast as the villain for the next James Bond movie , I’d be set to accept that, for sure. A trio of versatile actors we’ve seen do pretty much anything, those aren’t gambles at all. But if we’re going to kickstart 007 in the Amazon-MGM Studios era of creative control, it’s time to break out a move that evolves one of my favorite Bond villains of the past.

I Still Think Bond 26 Needs To Have A Female Villain

25 years after The World is Not Enough pulled the rug out from under us with Sophie Marceau’s Elektra King, I’m shocked we haven’t seen a full-on female Bond villain. While she definitely counts towards the history of female antagonists in the series, that reveal came after most of that entry in Pierce Brosnan’s James Bond era had led us to believe that Renard (Robert Carlyle) was the one running the show.

While I know that comments on James Bond’s “reinvention” came from former producer Barbara Broccoli, that remark applies even more going forward. Whomever gets the gig to make Bond 26 is clearly going to have feelings on this matter, but I honestly believe that we’re long overdue for a woman that can be 007’s ultimate challenge of duty.

