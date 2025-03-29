Of All Of The Big Brother Players Who Haven't Played The Traitors, There Are 4 I Especially Want To See

The Traitors and Big Brother have not been a match made in heaven. In fact, it’s been hell for Big Brother fans, aka me. I have hoped and wished that finally one of the former Big Brother legends would restore the good Big Brother gamers' reputation, but we still have, after three seasons, no Big Brother winners - as a Faithful or as a Traitor.

Some may try to claim Cirie Fields is a Traitors legend who is also a Big Brother player. However, she doesn’t quite represent this hit CBS reality show. Cirie famously didn’t have the best experience playing Big Brother, plus she played BB after her Traitors appearance. I need some known for Big Brother to actually win The Traitors. I have a few suggestions.

Claire Rehfuss Has Already Shown She Has Traitor Skills

Claire Rehfuss made it pretty far on Big Brother 23. However, unfortunately, The Cookout mission was more important than her close relationship with Tiffany Mitchell. In the Big Brother house, Claire showed some great gamer skills without ever really being the center of attention. This is what I think has caused many Big Brother legends problems. They either have a reputation for being major gamers, or they just stand out too much. I think Claire seems calm and collected enough and doesn’t have a major gamer reputation to go under the radar.

Also, if you follow Rob Has A Podcast, you may know that they have done two online Traitors. Spoiler alert for those who haven’t seen them: Claire won the second season. She started the game as a Faithful and then became a Traitor. She’s really good as a Faithful, which made it easier for her to manipulate people as a Traitor. I think Claire could be good in either position, especially having some familiarity with playing a version of The Traitors. To make things even more fun, she could always play alongside her long-term boyfriend, Derek Xiao.

Ika Wong Would Bring Entertainment And Strategy

Many Big Brother fans don’t explore the many great international versions and similar series. If they did, they would discover great contestants like Big Brother Canada legend Ika Wong. The online rumor is that Ika has been asked multiple times to appear on The Traitors Canada and declined. She announced long ago that she retired from reality TV. However, I don’t believe she’s been asked to appear on The Traitors US. I believe that Ika is a fan of shows like The Real Housewives, so she might be more tempted to appear on this version - just to meet some of her favorites.

For those unfamiliar with Ika, she appeared on two seasons of Big Brother Canada and made an impression during both seasons. She’s entertaining, and a great social and strategic gamer. Ika could easily be a really good Traitor while also providing lots of entertainment.

Jun Song Might Be Underestimated, Then Strike

I have seen every Big Brother season when they aired, but many of the early ones, I don’t remember as well. However, I remember Jun Song playing a masterful, cunning game. One of the best things about The Traitors is that it’s bringing some of the best Big Brother winners and players back into the reality TV world.

I would love to see Jun return and appear on The Traitors. It would be really interesting to see her navigate the game as a Traitor, especially after not appearing on reality TV for such a long time. Jun has been away from the reality TV world long enough for most of The Traitors players to be completely blindsided by her game. We need that.

Vanessa Rousso Would Confuse Everyone About Her Gameplay

Big Brother Canada winner Kevin Martin appeared on The Traitors Canada and didn’t win it. So it’s unclear how being a professional poker player translates on The Traitors. However, I want to see how Vanessa Rousso uses her poker and Big Brother skills to win as a Traitor.

Vanessa has always been a player who is good at using her emotions to confuse people. I can see her doing that again to help her go far. We also haven’t seen Vanessa in a while, so it would be nice for her to make a return. She’s also experienced a lot of life changes since Big Brother 17, so I am curious to see what the new version brings to the game.

I am excited to see what former Big Brother houseguests joins The Traitors US Season 4.