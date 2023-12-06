Big Brother's Cirie Fields Accused Jag Of Being 'Arrogant' And Explained How It Impacted Her Voting Choice

Big Brother Season 25 has come and gone, but there's still plenty to discuss over the offseason. Weeks after Felicia Cannon talked about a falling out with Cirie Fields, the latter's latest comments may rub another Houseguest the wrong way. The Survivor legend recently explained why she didn't vote for Jag Bains to win and noted that his "arrogant" behavior factored into that.

Cirie Fields did a special interview for Julie Chen Moonves' Instagram series, God 101 and, while speaking a number of topics, Big Brother came up. The host asked if Cirie changed her vote from Jag to Matt Klotz after hearing his speech claiming dominance over the rest of his Houseguests, and Cirie said the following:

I was Jag's advocate 'cause I do feel like Jag played a great game. However, the last two weeks in the house, Jag's arrogance and in that speech. The speech was just the cherry on top. The last two weeks in the house I saw a change in Jag's behavior. It's almost like Jag had already resounded to the fact that he won the game, and he was able to show his true arrogant side. I guess is the way I wanna put it. And then when he made that speech that just pushed me over the edge. And I'm like, see that's the arrogance that I was telling you guys that I started to see in Jag and I did not like that. Yes, you could have played a great game. But some of the things that you did while you were in your arrogant mode, including that speech. You can't have my vote. And plus I love Matty

Cirie said she felt "arrogant" vibes from Jag in the final weeks of the game, and if that's true, I honestly can't blame him for having that attitude. I posted the Big Brother 25 hot take that he might be one of the most dominant Houseguests of all time. Since then, I learned he had no clue he was even setting records that season, which only solidifies my stance.

With that being said, as someone who watched Big Brother's live feeds with a Parmount+ subscription, it doesn't seem like Jag ever had Cirie's vote in the first place. Cirie had a closer relationship with Matt from the very start of the game, and she was often directly in opposition to Jag for the entire game. Even so, it seemed that was all in the past and there was a chance she'd still vote for Jag up until that speech.

Cirie Fields hasn't had a problem speaking candidly since leaving BB. Following her elimination, Fields said she was "thrown off" by the constant sharing of information amongst her alliance, which made her unable to use the tactics that made her famous on Survivor. Perhaps part of her comments are tied to frustration with her own performance on the show, as her son, Jared Fields, told CinemaBlend she'd likely retire if she won.

Jag Bains seemingly hasn't responded to Cirie Fields' comments, but he's been busy as of late, enjoying his time as the game's latest winner. As for fans, they're still waiting on the premiere of Big Brother: Reindeer Games, though I'm still unsure if this spinoff will satiate my love for expecting the unexpected. We will see and keep an ear out to see if Cirie has any more interesting comments after this season.

Big Brother: Reindeer Games premieres on CBS on Monday, December 11th at 8:00 p.m. ET with a two-hour premiere as part of the 2023 TV schedule. Tune in to see legends of the game compete for prize money, and hopefully, provide some classic BB drama along the way.