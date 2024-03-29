Final Destination 6 Has Set Up Its Main Cast, And It Includes Some Star Wars And DC TV Actors

Amidst The Omen getting a prequel and more entries from A Quiet Place and Alien franchises among upcoming horror movies coming out soon, another spooky franchise is set to make a comeback: Final Destination. The movie that has been development at New Line Cinema since 2019 is reportedly currently in production in Vancouver, Canada, and we’ve learned who the main cast is.

The latest Final Destination movie, which is titled Final Destination: Bloodlines and will reportedly premiere on Max in 2025, is riddled with young stars from the world of Star Wars and the TV DC Universe, per The Hollywood Reporter . Leading the cast is Brec Bassinger, who famously starred in Stargirl for three seasons. Also among the main cast is Chucky actor Teo Briones and Kaitlyn Santa Juana, who was in two episodes of CW’s The Flash back in 2022.

But wait, there’s more CW stars to name! Richard Harmon of The 100 and Gotham Knights’ Anna Lore are part of the cast as well. Additionally, there are a couple of actors from Disney+ Star Wars shows as well. Max Lloyd-Jones, who played Lieutenant Reed in an episode of The Book of Boba Fett, and Rya Kihlstedt, who was The Fourth Sister in Obi-Wan Kenobi, are also part of Final Destination: Bloodlines. Rounding out the names attached to the horror movie is Owen Patrick Joyner, who was a star on Netflix’s Julie & the Phantoms.

Now we know the assembled cast for Final Destination: Bloodlines isn’t exactly made up big names one would know without looking up or anything, but that’s pretty much in line with how the franchise has always operated in the past. Sure, across five films there were some well-known names, from Candyman’s Tony Todd being a recurring character and Mary Elizabeth Winstead being in three (but as one of her first movie credits).

The franchise really works by having smaller and up-and-coming names at the center when it comes to keeping one guessing on who will live and who will die. But, of course, part of us hopes Devon Sawa (who previously shared he “can’t wait for the new Final Destination ) makes a cameo or something of the sort! Final Destination: Bloodlines hails from directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein, who made 2018’s Freaks together from a script by Guy Busick (who wrote Ready or Not and the recent Scream movies) and Lori Evans Taylor. It’s also set to be produced by the director behind the recent Spider-Man trilogy, Jon Watts.

For the time being, we don’t know a ton more about the plot of Final Destination: Bloodlines, but back in 2020, it was reported that it would be a “reimagining” about first responders . We’ll keep you updated here on CinemaBlend as we learn more about the new horror reboot.