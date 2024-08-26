Final Destination's Devon Sawa Drops Fun Reveal About How The Horror Film Led To Eminem's Fan-Fave ‘Stan’ Video

Devon Sawa has had a long and remarkable career, boasting roles in some of the best horror movies ever, as well as some of the best '90s movies . Fans arguably love him most for his role in the fan-favorite horror franchise, Final Destination, and he shared a surprising revelation about the film's connection to Eminem's iconic Stan music video, which starred Sawa.

Fans of both the rapper and Sawa were caught off guard when the actor shared how his part in the "Stan" video came about due to his horror cred. It's an unexpected twist to one of the most famous music videos of the early 2000s, and was highlighted by the fan account @TheEminemBible on X . A side-by-side image of Stan portrayer in Eminem's music video along with his lead in the horror film Final Destination.

The caption read: "How old were you when you realised that these two are the same person?😳" Anyone of age at the time was definitely aware, but to the delight of fans both older and younger, Devon responded with an unexpected tidbit about how he landed the role. The Idol Hands actor revealed:

Ironically, I got the part because Dr. Dre (who co-directed) was a fan of Final Destination.

Who would have guessed mega-producer Dr. Dre was a fan a glossy teen-centric horror like Final Destination? I mean, the film did have some pretty creative death sequences that inspired even wilder scenes in later movies, so who can blame him? Still, this revelation is likely a surprise to many. Known for his influence in the music industry and his collaborations with Marshall Mathers, aka Eminem, Dre also played a significant role in the creative direction of the music video, co-directing the now-iconic MTV vid. No word on how he felt about Casper, though.

Released in 2000, "Stan" tells the story of a fan obsessed with Eminem, whose letters become increasingly unhinged and ultimately lead to a tragic ending. Sawa’s portrayal of Stan was praised for its intensity and depth, making it one of the most memorable depictions of a fan in pop culture. The video even influenced current slang, with "Stan" now commonly used to describe someone who is overly zealous or obsessive about a celebrity. It was even spoofed to hilarious effect by Pete Davidson on SNL, which you can see below.

Stu - SNL - YouTube Watch On

Given that the song and video are some of Eminem's most iconic pieces of work and the video is considered one of the best of all time, it’s fascinating to learn that a seemingly unrelated horror movie influenced the Chucky alum’s casting. It's funny how the world works!

Final Destination remains a strong force in pop culture, continuing to captivate audiences even today. Although fans were disappointed when Devon Sawa's character, Alex, was abruptly killed off-screen between the first and second films, excitement for the franchise is still high. The sixth installment, which has been in development at New Line since 2019, is generating quite a buzz as it hopefully gears up for production, landing its main cast.

There are even rumors that Mr. "Stan" himself might return to the franchise, especially since he has expressed interest in reprising his role. Let's hope it happens—Alex deserves justice!

Don’t forget to check out our list of upcoming horror movies to see what's coming to theaters soon, as well as the 2025 movie schedule and beyond.