I Finally Saw The New I Know What You Did Last Summer And Loved 95% Of It. But I Need To Talk About That Finale

Spoilers ahead for the new I Know What You Did Last Summer.

The horror genre has been thriving for years, to the delight of superfans like me. Some of the best horror movies returned with new sequels, including I Know What You Did Last Summer. Prior to its release, it was arguably my most anticipated upcoming horror movie of the summer because of how much I adore the first two movies. And while I ultimately loved the new installment, that finale was a real letdown.

CinemaBlend's I Know What You Did Last Summer review praised the work of director/writer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson on the new slasher. I would rank it even higher, and I had a blast thanks to its surprisingly hilarious script, Sarah Michelle Gellar's cameo, and the twist of the Fisherman's identity. But why was the ending "battle" such a nothing burger?

The Final Confrontation With Ray Wasn't A Full On Battle With Julie And Ava

I was shook when Ray revealed he was The Fisherman this time around, killing his associate Stevie in the process. We haven't seen any heroes turned villains in the new Scream movies (which are streaming with a Paramount+ subscription), so this was a fun departure. And I was super hyped about seeing Ray and Jennifer Love Hewitt's Julie James come to blows in the final battle.

The I Know What You Did Last Summer trailers showed Julie saying her signature line, "What are you waiting for?", which she said to her ex while preparing for him to try and murder her. But before a full-on battle could happen ala Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, Freddie Prinze Jr.'s character is shot and killed by a harpoon gun courtesy of new Final Girl Ava (Chase Sui Wonders).

This final moment was my one letdown of the new I Know What You Did Last Summer, but it was a major misstep. The movie came and went without Julie James really fighting off The Fisherman, despite Jennifer Love Hewitt being one of the best scream queens of all time. I loved seeing her back on the big screen in one of her signature roles, but I just wanted Julie to get in on the violence and scares of the story a little bit more.

This is all the more surprising since Julie was advocating for the new cast to hunt down and kill whoever was terrorizing them. Plus, the final scene of this new sequel featured Brandy's long-awaited return as Karla, where she asked her former college roommate, "Who are we fucking up this time?" It sounds like the pair are down to fight off the mysterious villain who is stalking them, but why didn't we get to see this type of badassery throughout the movie?

The new I Know What You Did Last Summer is available to purchase or rent now as part of the 2025 movie release list. I really loved 95% of it, so I'm hoping we get another sequel... one that puts both of the remaining legacy characters in the action.