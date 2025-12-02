I Can’t Get Enough Of The Awkward-But-Awesome Story Behind Scarlett Johansson And Colin Jost’s First Date: ‘Honestly’?
Scarlett Johansson's first date with Colin Jost was weird.
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are one of the more popular Hollywood couples around, and honestly, it’s not that surprising considering the two of them have apparently been adorable since the very beginning. ScarJo recently talked about their first date, which was arguably the first date she’d ever been on, meaning she didn’t quite know what to do on it.
In an appearance on Today with Jenna and Friends, Scarlett Johansson talked about the first time Colin Jost asked her out, which she said was the first time anybody had actually done that. As wild as that is to believe, Johansson says that, perhaps due to her somewhat unusual Hollywood upbringing, she just never had that experience. The actress explained…
So Colin Jost broke new ground when he asked Scarlett Johansson to have dinner. In 2017, Johansson hosted Saturday Night Live, and Jost apparently asked her out following the stint. They had first met almost a decade earlier when she hosted for her first time, but it wasn’t until the later appearance that both stars were single at the same time.
They went to an Italian restaurant, and it sounds like dinner went well. Afterward, Jost asked if she wanted to join him in grabbing a drink with some friends. This is where Johansson's dating inexperience apparently reared its head, as she says she “panicked” and had to excuse herself. She continued…
She says that Colin Jost believed that any relationship was over following her quick departure. He thought she’d been acting weird and assumed that meant she wasn’t having a good time. It’s perhaps understandable. Generally speaking, dates that go well go on longer. Running off after dinner is usually a warning sign. I’m not shocked the babysitter was surprised.
Johansson and Jost seem to be a solid Hollywood couple, both working in an industry where real relationships are clearly difficult. The pair have kids, go to Disney World as a family, and do all the things that we expect couples to do. While he may occasionally do crazy stuff like buy a Staten Island Ferry, she seems to be supportive.
