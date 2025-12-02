Three Spider-Men Reunite In Avengers: Doomsday Fan Art (And I Really Hope This Happens)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for constantly expanding through projects hitting theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Those who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order were shook when all three Peter Parker actors united for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Fans are hoping to see then reunite for upcoming Marvel movies, and now fan art has imagined the trio's return for Avengers: Doomsday.

What we know about Doomsday is super limited, so moviegoers have been filling in the blanks with theories, rumors, and fan art about what might come. While the Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement didn't include any of the Peter Parker actors, that hasn't stopped moviegoers from hoping they'll appear. Case in point: the following fan art of those heroes back together for the forthcoming blockbuster. Check it out below:

A post shared by 𝐒𝐏𝐃𝐑𝐌𝐍𝐊𝐘𝐗𝐗𝐈𝐈𝐈 (@spdrmnkyxxiii) A photo posted by on

I men, how cool is that? Seeing Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland team up was truly epic, and the thing of comic book nerds' dreams. So many of them (myself included) would like to see them back on the big screen together. After all, they had great chemistry, and once the three Peters were together No Way Home really started cooking.

In the above piece of fan art, we see bloodied, battle-ravaged version of these three actors. The stakes for Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars are high, so it make sense that they might have taken their lumps. Although at this point there's no indication that this crossover is actually happening.

As previously mentioned, there are countless rumors about what might go down in the next two Avengers movies. One such theory is that Tobey Maguire will be Secret Wars' Spider-Man, rather than Tom Holland. This would be a bold choice, especially since the movie is coming shortly after the release of Brand New Day. But if all three of them got in on the fun, fans would probably be less controversial.

We're currently in the midst of the MCU's Multiverse Saga, so it feels like just about anything could happen when things come to a head in The Russo Brothers' next two Avengers movies. No Way Home proved this, as it featured both heroes and villains from all three of the Spider-Man franchises. That bell can't be unrung, which is why fans are so passionate about seeing both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield suited back up as Peter Parker in future projects.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

The narrative possibilities of the next two Avengers movies are basically unlimited, and I'm hoping that we get more information about those titles sooner rather than later. Until then fans are going to continue making their own theories about what might go down.

Avengers: Doomsday will hit theaters on December 18th of next year as part of the 2026 movie release list. But first up is Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31st.