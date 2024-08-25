I Finally Visited Ian Fleming's Old Hangout Dukes Bar. Why It's A Must For Any James Bond Fan

There are hallowed halls that fans of the James Bond movies need to visit when paying tribute to the films and books. As rich as the legacy of this entertainment franchise is, there’s a very present real world history connecting the world of fiction to the man who started it all. After visiting one of Ian Fleming’s old hangouts in London, the iconic Dukes Bar in Mayfair, I have to say that it’s a must see for any 007 aficionado, especially as we wait for updates to everything we know about Bond 26 .

Dukes Bar, And Its Place In James Bond History

The huge milestone that is shared between this drinking establishment and Commander Bond himself comes from the very fact that this is one of the Casino Royale author’s old haunts. Per the official Dukes Bar website, that patronage had the following effect on the texts:

Frequently visited by James Bond author Ian Fleming, the legendary Dukes Bar is said to be the inspiration for the classic line ‘shaken, not stirred’.

That is one of, if not the catchphrase that audiences worldwide use as shorthand to identify James Bond. So this part of Dukes Hotel, which started operations in 1908, is something that had a profound effect on the Bond canon. Which is exactly why, on a recent trip to London for some classified business of my own, I stopped by to take in the experience for myself.

Why Dukes Bar Is A Must Visit For Any James Bond Fan

If there are two words that sum up the world of modern London, and by extension Dukes Bar, they would be modernity and tradition. The building is practically a crossroads to both, as pieces like a signed picture of Sean Connery's James Bond sit on the walls of a room that’s seen a lot of history. But why is Dukes Bar a place James Bond fans should visit?

Well, in addition to having the history with Ian Fleming, the location makes both the Vesper and Vodka martinis that 007 himself has become fond of. That’s on top of a menu that offers other Bond-inspired drinks, like the “Tiger Tanaka,” which is named after one of James’ allies from You Only Live Twice. Any James Bond fan who wants to feel like they’ve stepped into a round of drinks from either the books or movies owes themselves the chance to live out such a fantasy.

Also, if you're a veteran or newcomer to the Vodka Martini or the Vesper cocktails, you need to drink them here. Both were clean, flavorful experiences, and the Vodka Martini was especially pleasant. When bracing myself for the usual sting I'm used to at the beginning, all I found was delicious smoothness.

What Dukes Bar Is Best Known For

Dukes Bar, and Dukes Hotel in general, isn’t just one of those places made famous by a movie . In fact the pedigree of this establishment has a greater pop culture hold than one might expect thanks to the martini experience that’s reserved for its signature drinks. Specifically, the entries from “Dukes Martinis From The Legendary Dukes Trolley” are of particular importance. That’s because these creations are actually made table side, on said trolley cart, which holds all the ingredients.

Having been able to witness this process first hand, I can say that it’s absolutely a unique experience to see the mixology at work up close. Upon ordering my first of two drinks, my bartender on hand, Glauco, described the ingredients as he prepared them in a pre-chilled glass.

For you movie fans wondering about A Simple Favor 2 ’s mysterious martini cameo , Dukes Bar might hold the key to unlocking that very mystery. Consider for a moment this social media post from director, and cocktail connoisseur, Paul Feig:

Shown with Mr. Feig is “The Bartender” of Dukes, Alessandro Palazzi: the man who, for almost 50 years, has been crafting drinks with his capable hands. A fixture at Dukes since 2007, Palazzi is such a master at his craft that he helped bottle their famous Vespers, through a partnership with No. 3 Gin. So if you want to get a taste of the good stuff, you can import it at your leisure.

What To Know Before Your Dukes Bar Experience

So say you’re looking to show up to Dukes Bar and toast the night fantastic. I can’t blame you, as recounting my experience has me wanting to return to London for just that myself. However, you should know some things before you go; starting with the dress code, taken from the establishment’s own website:

Please note, for Dukes Bar we have a walk-in policy for all guests, and during peak periods there may be a waiting period. The dress code for Dukes Bar is smart casual. Sportswear, shorts and t-shirts are not permitted with the exception of short-sleeved collared shirts (polo shirts).

I showed up on a random Tuesday night, close to 9 PM local time, and I was told that there was roughly an hour’s wait. Don’t be intimidated by that, as there’s a beautiful courtyard you can wait in, as well as a gorgeous lobby. It’s a good place to bring your copy of whatever spy thriller you’re reading, or a perfect excuse to browse Bond-adjacent merchants like Turnbull & Asser, Floris or Crockett & Jones - brands that you very well might pass on your walk to Dukes.

Once inside, you will be limited to two martinis, which will be enforced. I saw this at work as I watched some new friends I made over drinks being politely told that they were free to order other drinks, like beer or soft drinks, after they’d made their quota. But trust me, the strength of Dukes martinis is more than enough proof of why that limit is in place.

Also, your order will automatically have 12.5% gratuity added to the total, though it certainly doesn’t hurt to throw in extra. Experiences like this aren’t common, and rewarding your bartender is exactly what 007 would do in the field. Other than a kind reminder to drink responsibly, that’s all the intel you need for this field op into luxury.

Even if you’re a teetotaler who’s ok with drinking being done in their vicinity, I highly recommend heading to Dukes Bar if James Bond is your passion. Being able to say you sat in the room where Ian Fleming may have coined his super spy’s memorable turn of phrase is still quite thrilling if you’re nursing a Coke Zero. Which, coincidentally, happened to be a sponsor for Quantum of Solace’s theatrical release, so you’re technically still drinking like Bond.