There's A New Rom-Com Out This Weekend, But I’m Not Sure I Trust This Rotten Tomatoes Score
What are the reviews saying?
Filmmakers always seem to be trying to find ways to add some pizzazz to the tried-and-true rom-com formula. Recently, we’ve seen One Night Only attempt this with a kind-of-creepy premise and Voicemails for Isabelle enlisting the help of Taylor Swift for possibly the best movie I’ve seen on Netflix this year. This weekend brings another new romantic comedy to the 2026 movie calendar in Finding Emily, and while it’s Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, I’m not sure I trust its high score.
Finding Emily has an interesting premise, as it sees Owen (Spike Fearn) searching for his dream girl, whose name is Emily, and he teams up with psychology student Emily Raine (Angourie Rice) to do so. Rotten Tomatoes has the rom-com premiering at 87%, but the reviews I’ve read don’t make it sound like such an open-and-shut case. Take The Wrap’s Amelia Emberwing, for example. This critic acknowledges that romantic comedies don’t need to be technically masterful to be good, but she says this one is so poorly written it’s not even empty-calorie fun:
Angie Han of THR agrees, saying that Finding Emily’s issue isn’t that no one acts like a real and reasonable human being, because nobody who watches rom-coms fully expects to see that anyway. She says:
Beandrea July of The New York Times says the Emilys only exist to serve Owen’s quest, taking what could have been a quirky, Gen Z perspective on the rom-com and losing itself to the old formula. The critic’s Finding Emily review reads:
However, with a Rotten Tomatoes score that high, of course there were positive reviews as well. Lindsey Bahr of the AP rates the movie 3 stars out of 4, saying it nods to the best ‘90s-era Brit rom-coms but adds a grain of Gen Z salt to deliver the smart, funny and sweet story that audiences deserve. Bahr continues:
Guy Lodge of Variety agrees with that, writing that Finding Emily gives the typical romantic comedy a Gen Z makeover that’s both fresh and funny. Lodge says:
When I first started looking into Finding Emily reviews, the movie was at an impressive 95% on Rotten Tomatoes, making it not just one of the year's highest-rated rom-coms, but one of 2026's best movies overall. However, as more reviews rolled in, that number started to fall, and my confidence went with it.
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Look, I love a good rom-com (I’ve even been known to love some not-very-good rom-coms), and I’ve been intrigued by this one since I first heard about it. I’m going to check it out even if I’m not completely confident in its high Rotten Tomatoes score, and if you want to do the same, you can do so in theaters starting Friday. August 28.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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