I Loved The Invite's Unexpected Profound Message

I can’t deny that I didn’t have high expectations when I first watched The Invite. I knew it had a very strong cast, but I just didn’t know much about the movie. It should have been an A24 movie on my must-watch list.

The Invite may end up being one of my favorite movies of 2026. It’s a hilarious comedy that's fun, thought-provoking, and entertaining all the way through.

Additionally, The Invite really made me think about perspective and how it shapes our lives.

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Warning: The Invite spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

(Image credit: A24)

The Invite Shows How Perspective Hurts And Helps These Characters

The Invite follows two couples. One has been married for years, and the other has only been together for a year. The new couple seems blissful, while the long-time couple seems miserable. This is somewhat the truth.

Both couples have moments of bliss and misery, but how they react to these moments makes the difference. Joe (Seth Rogen) takes out his life regrets on his family. Hawk (Edward Norton) used to be like Joe until he lost his wife and began living differently.

Hawk needed to go through that loss to find a new perspective. Joe may also need some dramatic change to make him appreciate his life. The end of The Invite turns into another sad breakup movie because Angela (Olivia Wilde) and Joe realize their relationship is over.

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The ending is left a little open-ended, but the breakup or threat of it may be what Joe needs to approach his life with a new outlook.

(Image credit: A24)

The Different Life Views Make The Couples Interesting To Contrast

The characters are not that different on the surface. They’re around the same age, living in the same building, and have had some of the same life experiences.

The major difference between them is that they have different perspectives on their lives. Pina (Penelope Cruz) and Hawk seem so much happier than Joe and Angela because of how they approach their lives and their perspectives. Eventually, Hawk and Pina’’s free spirit rubs off on Joe and Angela.

Some of Hawk and Pina’s relationship problems come to the surface as they hang with Angela and Joe. This seems to confirm how similar the couples are, but their varying perspectives keep them in different emotional states. As long as Hawk and Pina remain positive about their life together, their relationship should thrive. The misery Angela and Joe share is destroying their relationship.

(Image credit: A24)

The Invite Ending Is Ambiguous, But That Also Plays Into The Idea Of Perspective, But With The Audience

The Invite has earned its positive reviews, and the care and consideration that went into this movie are apparent. The ending most of all confirms the film’s brilliance. It ends with Joe and Angela deciding to break up, but Joe finally goes back to his piano and starts playing again.

Angela joins him. The audience can come up with many interpretations of this final scene. Is it proof that they will try to work things out? Or just a quiet final moment between a couple? How you take this final scene probably goes back to what perspective you have on love, relationships, and these characters.

I took the ending in a positive way that maybe Joe can go back to music and change his negative outlook on life, and try to repair things with Angela. Others may see things a lot differently. That’s the beauty of perspective in this movie and life.

Buy or rent The Invite on Amazon.