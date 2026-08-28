I Can't Decide If I'm More Obsessed With Joey King's Sheer Dress Or Maisie Williams Dressing Like Sandra Bullock For Practical Magic 2

Nostalgia has been a major factor in Hollywood for years, leading to many long-awaited sequels. The latest of these is Susanne Bier's Practical Magic 2, continuing the story of the original movie (which is streaming with an HBO Max subscription) almost 30 years later. The cast has been crushing the fashion game at various premieres, and I can't get over Maisie Williams dressing like Sandra Bullock... as well as Joey King's latest sheer outfit.

Joey King has rocked multiple sheer looks for Practical Magic 2, continuing the fashion trend that's been going strong for years. And while Nicole Kidman recently stunned in a custom Chanel dress, it was the younger Owens sisters who took the cake at the recent London premiere. Namely because Williams is method dressing as Bullock, while King wore another chic sheer ensemble. Check out the quartet of stars together below:

(Image credit: Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

While some fans were bummed that OG actresses Evan Rachel Wood and Alexandra Artrip weren't asked to return for Practical Magic 2, at least some A+ talent were brought on to play the roles of Kylie and Antonia Owens. King and Williams have the resumes and talent to step into the magical franchise, and they've also been crushing the fashion game.

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For this latest event, I love how closely Maisie Williams resembled Sandra Bullock. The Game of Thrones star rocked a choker just like her on-screen mother, and the black dress is almost identical to one that the Gravity star wore for the original movie. And they really do look like they could be related. So kudos to the casting team. Funny enough, Bullock posted an Instagram video about her onscreen daughter "raiding Mama's closet"

Williams and King are the new kids in town, and the trailers make it seem like they have great chemistry. You can see a full look at their most recent fashion serves below:

(Image credit: Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

What we know about Practical Magic 2 has been limited, but luckily the movie will get its wide theatrical release shortly. But the book to screen adaptation will bring the Owens Witches from Massachusetts to the U.K., presumably to find the origins of their mysterious powers, and the curse that follows the women and sentences their love interests to death. Now that Sally's girls are old enough to have both powers and romantic lives, issues from the past will seemingly come to the surface.

The original Practical Magic might have come out back in 1998, but the movie is still a beloved project that's part of the pop culture landscape. The Midnight Margaritas, iconic soundtrack, and original cast are all beloved, so the pressure is on for the sequel to deliver the same magic (pun intended). While Sally's daughters were recast, OGs like Nicole Kidman, Sandra Bullock, Stockard Channing, and Dianne Wiest are all back in their roles.

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Practical Magic 2 will hit theaters on September 10th as part of the 2026 movie release list, kicking off spooky season in the process.