Alaskan Bush People's Rain Is In Labor, And Gabe And Ami Have The Updates

Months after the tragic passing of Matt Brown, the Alaskan Bush People family now has something to celebrate. Rain Brown, who returned to social media earlier this summer, is now in labor, and brother Gabe and mom Ami were online sharing the details.

In a bit of reality news we won't see on the 2026 TV schedule, Gabe posted that he was on his way to the hospital with Rain after she started showing signs of going into labor. Check out the video below, in which they make a pit stop to pick up her brother Noah as well:

A post shared by Gabe Brown (@gabrielstarbuckbrown11) A photo posted by on

I know she said she had a miniature panic in the video, but Rain is keeping her composure as her brother casually vlogs, and they make a pit stop on the way to the hospital to pick up Noah. I would say she's pretty chill given the situation, though admittedly I don't know all the details and what we missed off-camera.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

Fortunately, Gabe got his sister to the hospital, and then went to get his mother, Ami Brown. Ami hasn't been on social media much since Matt's passing, but we've gotten updates from Bird and other family members on how she's doing. Now, we get a chance to see her in person, and crying tears of joy that her youngest child is having a baby:

A post shared by Gabe Brown (@gabrielstarbuckbrown11) A photo posted by on

I can't blame Gabe for the enthusiasm in making content, especially since they are all months removed from doing press and posting about the death of their brother. Having something to celebrate, like a new family member, has to be a great distraction for all involved, especially for most of these siblings who already have kids of their own.

I do still wonder if all the recent attention will encourage Discovery to revive Alaskan Bush People in some way. Bear Brown said that the series was not officially canceled, though there's no denying it would be a lot different if it returned in 2026 or beyond.

In addition to Matt's passing, the family lost patriarch Billy Brown in 2021. The family has largely abandoned their plans of setting up an off-the-grid living space in Alaska, and has moved to separate areas and started families on their own. Packing up everyone's families, some of whom share custody with former partners, would be a tall order, and who knows if fans would want to see something that wasn't the Alaskan Bush People show they remember.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Right now, I'm sure none of them are worried about that. There's a new baby on the way, and it may already be here. We'll just have to wait for more updates from the family on when the baby may arrive and what its name may be.