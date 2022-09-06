Florence Pugh Did No Press, But Did Attend Don’t Worry Darling’s Premiere Following Feud Rumors

Yesterday in Venice, all eyes were on Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles and the cast of Don’t Worry Darling. The film has been swarmed by rumors throughout the last few weeks, a number of them having to do with Pugh, the film’s star, and Wilde, its director. All of this kind of culminated at the film’s international premiere yesterday since Pugh did not appear at the press conference and did not stand with Wilde during the premiere, nor sit with her during the screening.

It was confirmed last week that Pugh would not be doing press for Don’t Worry Darling outside of the Venice Film Festival. This is because she is currently in Budapest filming Dune 2, which began production in July . However, her Dune co-star Timothée Chalamet was in Venice a few days earlier at the press conference and premiere for his new movie Bones & All. Since she missed this press conference, it is highly unlikely she will do any press at all for the film.

(Image credit: (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images) )

The event was attended by Wilde and the film's other stars, including Chris Pine, Harry Styles, Gemma Chan and Nick Kroll. At the press conference, Wilde addressed the rumored feud and Pugh missing the conference. The director also said the actress could not be there because she was traveling from the set of Dune 2.

Pugh flew into Venice the day of the premiere, which is the reason she missed the conference and will not be doing press moving forward. When she arrived, she was decked out in a bright purple Valentino set. She posted her walking hand-in-hand with her Granzo Pat on Instagram, followed by a photo of her at a vanity getting ready.

(Image credit: (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images))

When it came time to walk the carpet, Pugh showed up in a stunning black and sparkly Valentino number. She walked down the carpet stopping for pictures, including posing for Nick Kroll and Chis Pine, who were taking photos of her with their cell phone and a disposable camera, respectively.

(Image credit: (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images))

She posed for, chatted and laughed with Pine and Kroll. Pugh also posted on Instagram that her grandmother walked the red carpet with her, writing that it was "the most special moment" she's had on a red carpet. However, when it came time for the cast photo Pugh and Wilde were separated by Chris Pine. Throughout the event, they stayed apart from each other.

(Image credit: Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Then it was time to enter the theater. The cast all sat in a row, again, Pugh not next to Wilde. The director sat on the left end of the row next to Pine, while Pugh sat on the right side next to Kroll. Once the movie was over it received a 5-minute standing ovation, however, it has received mixed reviews from critics.

The cast of Don’t Worry Darling has a long press tour ahead, with the film's release in the 2022 movie release schedule slated for September 23. While no feud is confirmed, there have been many highly publicized points of conflict. These rumors include Pugh and Wilde’s conflicting views on the sex scenes in the movie, the press date situation and Pugh allegedly making less money than Styles on the film. Venice seemed to make things weird for the whole cast, especially with the Harry Styles allegedly spitting on Chris Pine situation, so it will be interesting to see what other rumors bubble up to the surface in the next month.