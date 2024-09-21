Florence Pugh Explained Why She Needed A Summer Off, And Her Latest Vacation Photo Dump Proved She Lived Her Best Life During It

Breaks are important for everyone, and for Florence Pugh, it was vital to take one this summer. Now, the actress, who has a new project coming out on the 2024 movie schedule this fall, got real about why she needed to take this summer off before getting back to the grind to promote her upcoming A24 movie , We Live In Time. However, she didn’t just talk the talk, she walked the walk by posting a wonderful photo dump from her vacation that proved she’s been living her best life during this much-needed break.

Florence Pugh Opened Up About Why She Needed A Summer Off

If you look at Florence Pugh’s filmography, you’ll probably be overwhelmed by the sheer number of successful and acclaimed projects she’s been in over the course of the last ten years. After making her on-screen debut in The Falling, she became a breakout star through films like Midsommar. Then, she started to reach icon status as she received great acclaim for her role in Little Women and superhero success through projects like Black Widow.

Now, on the heels of a wildly successful 12 months -- which included the releases of Oppenheimer, The Boy and the Heron and Dune: Part 2 -- and ahead of the release of We Live In Time , (which is already being praised) Pugh is opening up about why she decided to take the summer off, telling British Vogue :

[This is] the first time ever in my career when I’ve actually asked for a summer break. I’m an absolute work maniac, [but] I can see I’m exhausted. I suddenly woke up last year and I was like, ‘I hate how much of my life I’ve missed.’ Yes, I want to have a career forever, but that’s not going to happen if I work myself into the ground.

Burnout is real, and Pugh makes a great point here. To sustain a meaningful and successful career, breaks are necessary. So, I’m thrilled she got to take the summer off and have fun with her friends, as her latest photo dump proved!

Then She Posted A Photo Dump That Proved She Was Living Her Best Life This Summer

While it’s September, Florence Pugh seems to be soaking in the final moments of summer with those closest to her. She took to her Instagram to post a sweet photo dump of her and her pals out on the water, and it looks utterly delightful, take a look:

From silly pictures at group dinners to delectable food to fun photos from their tropical trip, this vacation looked so fulfilling, which Pugh confirmed by writing:

The most unbelievably delicious week. I’m still full.

This photo dump encapsulates what summer is all about, and it seems to show that Pugh’s time off was refueling and rejuvenating. Just like how she relaxed in a bikini after award season earlier this year, it seems she took this week to soak in the sun and spend meaningful time with her pals before her fall gets super busy.

Now, she’s ready to get back to work! Just because she took the summer off, dosen’t mean Florence Pugh’s list of upcoming projects is short, in fact, it’s quite long.

Along with premiering We Live In Time, which she stars in alongside Andrew Garfield, she’s also set to lead the Tunderbolts* cast . So, she has two massive releases on the horizon, and more projects that are in production and development.

Personally, I appreciate Pugh for opening up about the need to take time off and showing us the fun she’s having doing it. Now, I can’t wait to see what she does next, starting with We Live In Time, which hits theaters on October 11.