Florence Pugh Gets Real About The Internet Comments About Her Body After She Chose To Go Fully Sheer

The new romance flick starring darling Florence Pugh and the internet’s boyfriend Andrew Garfield is rapidly approaching on our 2024 Movie Schedule , set for an October release. All I can say is, thank god, because I miss seeing Florence Pugh rock a red carpet. Throughout her career thus far, she has solidified herself as a fashion icon, in addition to being an A-List actress. The Marvel alum has always popped out in looks that are so unapologetically herself, including a shaved head which we now know was for her role in We Live In Time. While people applauded her new cut , the internet has not always been so nice when it comes to Florence’s style and body.

While promoting We Live in Time, the Midsommar actress sat down with British Vogue to talk about her whirlwind career the past few years. They covered all the important topics: her Oscar-nominated performance in Little Women, parts in two of the biggest blockbusters in recent years, Oppenheimer and Dune :Part Two, and her move back to London. But she also took the opportunity to openly address how the internet comments about her body affected her when she chose to go fully sheer in 2022.

[The internet’s] a very mean place. It’s really painful to read people being nasty about my confidence or nasty about my weight. It never feels good. The one thing I always wanted to achieve was to never sell someone else, something that isn’t the real me…I don’t think it’s confidence in hoping people like me. I think it’s just, like, I don’t want to be anyone else.

In this day and age, I’m not sure why we are still shaming women for their bodies and fashion choices. And while she was “freeing the nip” in a sheer pink Valentino dress, she absolutely slayed the look. But the backlash was quick, and the actress had previously shared why the body shaming she received was so scary.

(Image credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

However, she hasn’t let the haters stop her from dressing how she wanted and doubled down, stepping out in even more sheer looks since that initial stunner. The Don’t Worry Darling star has always been candid about her thoughts on the trolls, and their words appear to have no effect on her confidence. Now, she says it's more than that, it's about knowing herself better than ever.

I’m not a model. It’s portraying a completely different version of myself that I don’t necessarily believe in. You have to believe that you deserve to be in those pages being beautiful. But now I know what I want to show. I know who I want to show. I know who I want to be and I know what I look like. There’s no insecurities about what I am anymore.

This attitude definitely comes through in her acting. The Black Widow actress says We Live In Time came at the right moment in her career, forcing her to gain a new perspective on her personal life and what she really wants moving forward. From the trailer and promotional content, you can tell it was an emotional rollercoaster to film, with her and The Amazing Spiderman actor becoming a heart wrenching duo . Fans couldn’t get enough of the pair holding hands on the press tour , clearly supporting each other while discussing the emotional story. It seems we are in for quite the ride, and I would recommend bringing some tissues.

Besides that, it’s clear their chemistry is undeniable, and fans are already thirsting over the on-screen couple containing two of Hollywood’s hottest actors. Talk about a dream casting. Needless to say, October 11 can’t come soon enough!