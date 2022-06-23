Following Johnny Depp And Amber Heard’s Defamation Trial, The Pirates Star Has Lined Up Yet Another Project

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial ended at the beginning of June, with the former coming out as the “winner” through being awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages (that latter amount was reduced to $350,000). While the legal drama isn’t done between these ex-spouses, as Heard (who was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages) intends to appeal the verdict, Depp is turning his attention to other things in the meantime. This now includes a reunion of the rock group known as Hollywood Vampires.

We’ve known for several months that Johnny Depp is on deck to play King Louis XV in Jeanne Du Barry, and shortly after the trial ended, it was revealed that the Pirates of the Caribbean star was collaborating with guitarist Jeff Beck for an album that will be released in July. Now it’s been announced that Depp is reuniting with Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen for a Hollywood Vampires tour across Germany and Luxembourg in the summer of 2023. Tickets go on sale Monday, June 27, and you can look at the Instagram post to see which specific places in those countries these men will visit.

Hollywood Vampires was formed in 2012 by Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper and Joe Perry, with Tommy Henriksen becoming one of the main members in 2015. The band is named after a celebrity drinking club that Cooper started in the 1970s, and along with various live performances, the men have recorded two studio albums: 2015’s Hollywood Vampires and 2019’s Rise. Some of the guest musicians who lent their talents to these albums include Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl, Joe Walsh, Zak Starkey and Christopher Lee. Hollywood Vampires also performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in June 2019.

So clearly Johnny Depp isn’t having trouble finding ways to keep busy following the conclusion of the defamation trial. Speaking of which, an unnamed insider stated that Depp has “moved on” from this chapter of his life, is “now able to back to what he loves doing,” including performing, and “has a busy summer ahead.” This Hollywood Vampires tour will ensure he has a busy summer in 2023 too. As for Amber Heard, she’s said that the trial wasn’t fair and claims that evidence was suppressed, which resulted in her spokesperson and Depp’s spokesperson exchanging words.

Those of you interested in Johnny Depp’s cinematic endeavors will be able to stream Minamata, his latest movie, on Hulu starting July 8. Amber Heard can be seen next year reprising Mera in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, although the actress admitted during the trial that her role in the sequel was reduced. Take a look through the 2022 release schedule to figure out when this year’s remaining movies will arrive.