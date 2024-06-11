Following The Hunger Games' Big Haymitch Announcement, Rachel Zegler Had The Sassiest Response

Every few years a YA franchise is released, and becomes a global sensation. The Hunger Games movies were in that category, as were the novels that proceeded it. Audience returned to Panem with the prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which did well at the box office, and it was recently announced that Haymatch is getting his own prequel book and movie. Following that announcement, Lucy Gray Baird actress Rachel Zegler had the sassiest response.

Following the ending of Songbirds and Snakes, fans were hoping a sequel was going to be announced soon. That hasn't happened, although the Haymitch movie has inspired theories about which characters should get a prequel next. Zegler tweeted out a funny response, revealing she actually suggested a Haymitch movie back in January of 2021. Check it out below:

Talk about some serious foresight! Years before Rachel Zegler had her own role in Songbirds and Snakes, she thought that Woody Harrelson's Haymitch Abernathy was a prime Hunger Games character who needed a prequel. And it turns out she was totally right.

Not much is known about the Haymitch movie, but it'll be an adaptation of Suzanne Collins' upcoming novel Sunrise on the Reaping. Set 24 years before the events of the Hunger Games franchise, we'll follow Haymitch as he's called to 50th Hunger Games — infamously known as the Second Quarter Quell. And he'll have to fight off double the amount of tributes to survive as a Victor and return to District 12.

With double the amount of tributes, smart money says the Sunrise on the Reaping movie adaptation will be action packed. After all, he's going to have to kill way more Tributes than Katniss ever had to during her original time competing in the Hunger Games. So I'm definitely hyped about seeing this story play out on the big screen.

Of course, now the big questions surrounding the movie adaptation of Sunrise on the Reaping is which actor might be playing Haymitch, taking on the mantle from Woody Harrelson.

While fans wait for casting news about Haymitch, there are still ongoing questions is if The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will get a sequel. The first movie was a big success, and featured a cliffhanger ending that could seemingly make the way for more stories. Fans are still debating whether or not Zelger's Lucy Gray managed to survive her final encounter with Snow in the woods.

Additionally, fans want to see how Snow continues to change the Hunger Games into what we know. What's more, they're eager to see Hunter Schafer's Tigris transform into the stylist and rebel that we saw in Mockingjay 2.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is expected to hit theaters on November 20th, 2026.