Forest Whitaker: Bird And 4 Other Movie Performances That Deserved An Oscar

Forest Whitaker has impressed audiences and Hollywood for decades by delivering multiple incredible performances. As an actor’s actor, Whitaker has hopped from genre to genre on his lengthy and legendary resume, from acclaimed films like Good Morning, Vietnam, and Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai to blockbusters like Panic Room and cult classics like Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

Impressing moviegoers and critics should’ve led to Whitaker securing multiple Academy Awards over his decades-long filmography. However, the Respect cast member only has one Best Actor Oscar, for the biopic The Last King of Scotland. His single win doesn’t mean the Oscar winner hasn’t delivered more Oscar-worthy performances. So, here are just a few Forest Whitaker movies worthy of an Academy Award.

Bird (1988)

After years of notable supporting roles, Forest Whitaker finally got his shot at a lead role in the 1988 biopic Bird. He swung for the fences by playing influential jazz saxophonist and band leader Charlie “Bird” Parker Jr.

As a consummate actor, the Oscar winner mastered mimicry and emotional work in this experimental approach to Parker’s life. Doing so allowed Whitaker to explore the ebbs and flows of Parker’s short-lived music career during his drug addiction. He inhabited the physical and mental stress associated with addiction in his performance.

Despite being the central character, Whitaker shared the movie’s best moments with co-stars like Diane Venora, Michael Zelniker, Samuel E. Wright, and Keith David. The cast and film received critical acclaim despite not being a box-office hit. For his performance, the filmmaker-actor received Best Actor at Cannes and a Golden Globe nomination. Unfortunately, the awards and acclaim didn’t translate into a much-deserved Best Actor Oscar nomination.

The Crying Game (1992)

Taking on lead roles didn’t deter Whitaker from accepting robust supporting roles like in the cult classic The Crying Game. He experimented with his acting skills as captured British soldier Jody.

Whitaker served a small but crucial role in the crime thriller as the story’s catalyst for freeing an IRA prisoner. Viewers watched as Jody interacted with the crew in an antagonistic dynamic which played into tropes of warfare and relationships during Whitaker’s short screen time. He even got to act out a plot twist filled with social taboos.

The talent created outstanding moments onscreen with co-stars Stephen Rea and Miranda Richardson. The cast and film received universal critical and commercial reception. The eventual Oscar winner garnered an NAACP Image Award nom. Unfortunately, the critical acclaim never panned out to a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination.

The Great Debaters (2007)

Despite securing multiple leading roles, Forest Whitaker has always been an ace at supporting roles, such as in the historical drama The Great Debaters. He played real-life minister and author James L. Farmer Sr, the father of future civil rights leader James Farmer Jr. (played by Denzel Whitaker).

While not in every scene, the Hollywood A-lister propelled the movie’s storyline on multiple fronts. It is most clear in the father-son scenes between both Whitakers, especially after a late-night argument. However, his behavior came from an overprotective father trying to keep his son alive in the 1935 American South. This dynamic even causes friction between the elder Farmer and Denzel Washington’s Melvin B. Tolson.

While the father-son dynamic between the Whitakers was moving, his best scenes came when facing off against Washington as both actors brought their A-game. Playing an essential role in The Great Debaters led him to score an NAACP Image Award win. Unfortunately, the film’s acclaim didn’t turn into a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination.

Lee Daniel's The Butler (2013)

After his career breakthrough with Bird, Whitaker never shied away from real-life characters. The actor stepped into the shoes of White House butler Cecil Gaines (pseudonym for Eugene Allen) for the drama Lee Daniel’s The Butler.

The Ghost Dog actor drew from Allen’s real-life experience while taking creative liberties with his portrayal. He served as a vehicle for certain historical and political moments throughout the film. Whitaker tapped into the character’s emotion as his personal and professional life evolved through the decades.

He worked exceptionally well with the all-star cast, including Oprah Winfrey, David Oyelowo, Cuba Gooding Jr., and Lenny Kravitz. Critics lauded Whitaker’s performance. This acclaim translated to him receiving an NAACP Image Award win and Satellite and SAG Award nominations. All the Oscar buzz didn’t translate into Whitaker scoring a much-deserved Best Actor Oscar nomination.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (2021)

Forest Whitaker has occasionally jumped into the fantasy genre throughout his career. However, nothing was as monumental as the all-star, feel-good Christmas Netflix musical Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey. Whitaker played genius toymaker-turned-disgruntled curmudgeon Jeronicus Jangle for this holiday classic.

While not a traditional singer, Whitaker took on classic Christmas movie tropes while subverting them through different characterizations. The musical elements showed audiences a different side to the Oscar winner despite him being nervous about doing so. Besides singing, the actor showed off his dramatic and comedy chops in this seasonal redemption story about familial healing and forgiveness among Jangle, his granddaughter, and his daughter.

The Hollywood icon had outstanding scenes with his onscreen granddaughter, Madalen Mills (in her movie debut). The grandfather-granddaughter duo had heartfelt scenes and were relatable, but he even shared special moments with Anika Noni Rose and Lisa Davina Phillip. Jingle Jangle became a hit with critics and audiences, with viewers singling out Whitaker’s impressive performance. He did score an NAACP Image Award nomination. However, he didn’t score a Best Actor Oscar nomination.

These prior performances highlight Forest Whitaker's chameleon-like ability to deliver Oscar-worthy roles for the Academy's recognition. Collecting only one Academy Award hasn't deterred the Black Panther actor from scoring more film projects. He has multiple upcoming films coming down the pipeline, including the crime drama Havoc and the animated Biblical film, The King of Kings. Maybe one of those movies will allow him to hear his name called again on film's biggest night.