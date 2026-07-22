Forget Cell Phones, Apparently Christopher Nolan Has Banned UGGs From His Sets Too
I am completely with him on this.
Famously, Christopher Nolan, whose The Odyssey is currently walking all over the competition at the box office, doesn’t like cell phones. He doesn’t use one, and he bans them from his sets. It turns out that’s not the only bit of modernity that he doesn’t want on set. He apparently bans the ubiquitous boots, UGGs, from his working environment as well. He was asked about it on CBS Mornings and related why he doesn’t like actors turning up to set in the footwear. I’ll be honest, I’m with him on this, but maybe for different reasons.
Christopher Nolan's Philosophy Is Kind Of Like Method Directing
Method acting is when an actor tries to completely disappear into a character, even when the cameras aren’t rolling. It’s a craft practiced by many of the best actors in the world, perhaps most famously used by Daniel Day-Lewis. It can be seen as mercurial and often obnoxious, but you can’t argue with success. Nolan, it turns out, brings some of that same thought process to his director’s chair and is seen acutely with the UGGs ban. He doesn’t want actors wearing them when they arrive to shoot a scene. Here’s what he said when asked why by CBS Mornings host Gayle King:
It’s easy to imagine how “real” some of Nolan’s set pieces feel, given his preference to avoid CGI and rely on practical effects. Showing up to the ancient city of Troy in a pair of trendy footwear could pull everyone on set out of the “reality” of the ancient Mediterranean. Nolan added:
This kind of thing might come across as pretentious or even a little silly, but for me it’s easy to understand. While some method acting goes to the extreme, it serves a real artistic purpose, just like this type of “method directing.” Nolan wants everyone on set to be in tune to what is happening in any given scene, and I’m sure it can be easy to lose focus, if only for a moment when distracted by something so “today.” This is probably especially true in a period epic like The Odyssey, which may be part of the 2025 movie schedule, but is very much of a different era.
For me, I think the shoes are ugly, so for that reason, I’m on board with Nolan’s decision to ban them from his sets, even if he actually thinks UGGs are "great."
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Hugh Scott is the Syndication Editor for CinemaBlend. Before CinemaBlend, he was the managing editor for Suggest.com and Gossipcop.com, covering celebrity news and debunking false gossip. He has been in the publishing industry for almost two decades, covering pop culture – movies and TV shows, especially – with a keen interest and love for Gen X culture, the older influences on it, and what it has since inspired. He graduated from Boston University with a degree in Political Science but cured himself of the desire to be a politician almost immediately after graduation.
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