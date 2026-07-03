The True Story Behind Christopher Nolan's Famously Red Scripts (Per Jessica Chastain)

Christopher Nolan is famous for being a “serious” director. He is responsible for his Oscar-winning direction of Oppenheimer and for one of the best superhero movies ever , The Dark Knight. He also has a reputation for being incredibly particular about how he makes films, from insisting on theatrical experiences to shooting projects like his upcoming 2026 calendar release , The Odyssey, entirely on IMAX cameras . And I'm not even getting into those alleged chair bans on set. Basically, it should come as no surprise that his script's security has a bit of cinematic weirdness, too. According to Jessica Chastain, he only sends his actors red scripts.

In an Instagram video shared by director and photographer Aidan Tanner, Jessica Chastain broke down some of her marked-up scripts from Interstellar and The Eyes of Tammy Faye. She confirmed one of Nolan's behind-the-scenes habits: he sends his actors red scripts. The choice was originally meant to prevent copies from being made, but now it's also seemingly just his thing.

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As the Zero Dark Thirty star flipped through the script in the clip, she paused to point out the small countermeasure the filmmaker takes to protect his stories.

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So like, isn’t this crazy? [holding up a giant stack of papers]. [Pulling a bound book off the shelf] Christopher Nolan only sends you red scripts. See? So you can’t copy them.

Talk about a Christopher Nolan detail that obviously feels both practical and slightly absurd in the best way. Red paper makes a script harder to photocopy clearly, which helps protect the story from leaking. It also makes the object itself feel special, almost like a classified document from some secret film bunker.

For a movie like Interstellar, streaming with a Paramount+ subscription , I get it. Nolan’s best films often depend on carefully controlled information. The audience is not supposed to know too much too soon. Whether he is bending time, hiding a reveal or letting a character’s emotional arc snap into place late in the story, the experience is built around discovery. A leaked script could ruin some of that before the movie ever reaches theaters.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures)

Still, what I love most about Chastain’s clip is that it quickly becomes less about Nolan’s secrecy and more about her acting process. The red script was the flashy piece of trivia, but the markings were where the real work was happening.

She explained the changes she made to a scene in the 2014 sci-fi thriller, Interstellar: