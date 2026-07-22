Will Ted Lasso Continue After Season 4? Jason Sudeikis Has A Plan

For a long time, the question surrounding Ted Lasso was: Will it ever come back? Following Season 3’s ending , we were given closure; however, the door never felt like it was fully shut. Now, the comedy is returning with a new season and a bunch of new characters. So, the new question is: Will Ted Lasso continue after Season 4 finishes its run on the 2026 TV schedule ? Well, Jason Sudeikis has a plan.

Ted Lasso’s fourth season hasn’t even premiered yet. In fact, we have to wait until August 5 to stream new episodes with an Apple TV subscription . However, there’s already a lot of talk about what will happen next.

So, if you’re familiar with the plan behind the first three seasons of the great Apple TV show , you shouldn't be surprised to learn that “Sudeikis has a three-season arc in mind” for this new chapter. According to a report from THR , he would like to do Seasons 5 and 6 following the release of Season 4. In fact, work on Season 5 could begin soon, as it's been reported that “if all goes according to plan, the Lasso team will be back in the writers room in late August.”

(Image credit: Apple TV)

While Season 5 has not been officially ordered, it stands to reason that history could easily repeat itself, and the Ted Lasso cast could find itself returning to the pitch for at least two more seasons. The SNL vet is ready for it too, as it was explained that he has already been writing down ideas in his Notes app. As all this information was explained, Sudeikis also noted that he needed this show to come back, so I get why they want it to continue too:

I know I needed this. I needed it as much as other people do.

Knowing all of this, I’m thrilled about the potential for Ted Lasso to continue, and I love that there’s a rough plan in place. Personally, I was a fan of the first three seasons’ arc , and appreciated that they intentionally created one big story with them. I’d love it if they did that again with Seasons 4 through 6.

We know that Season 4 will kick off a brand new chapter for Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond, as he begins coaching the women’s team instead of the men’s team. Overall, Ted Lasso’s Season 4 trailer left me with lots of questions about all the characters and the journey they’re about to go on. So, I can already tell there’s plenty to explore in this continuation of the beloved show.

However, we can’t get too far ahead of ourselves here. As I said, the series has not been officially renewed for Season 5 yet, and Season 4 hasn’t even premiered. We get to return to Richmond soon, though, as Ted Lasso will premiere on August 5.

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So, get ready, folks. It sounds like there’s a good roadmap for the future in place that has a “Richmond ‘til we die” mentality. And if all goes to plan, we could be seeing a lot more of Ted and co. on our screens in the years to come. Now, all we have to do is watch and believe that there will be more to come after Season 4.