Former James Bond George Lazenby Has Announced His Retirement, And I Want To Say Thank You For My Favorite James Bond Movie

Growing up as a burgeoning fan of the James Bond movies , my father instilled in me a great love for what was once its most underrated entry: 1969’s On Her Majesty’s Secret Service. Serving as actor George Lazenby’s only outing as 007, it’s a film that took big swings at a time when it was most dangerous, but led to a payoff that inspired several entries into the Bond canon over the past 55 years.

It almost seems fitting that this milestone year for the picture is also the year that Lazenby has announced he’s officially retiring from public life. On this occasion, I’d like to thank him once more for my favorite James Bond adventure.

George Lazenby’s Sweet Retirement Post

I’ll admit, I was surprised to see the news come through a recent social media update from George Lazenby and his manager, Anders Frejdh. Sharing a photo wearing a hat with his personal Bond-adjacent branding prominently displayed, here’s how The Pretender alum revealed his intentions:

As of late, Lazenby has been reached for comment on many different subjects connected to James Bond’s modern state. The Australian actor gave his stamp of approval to Daniel Craig’s franchise swan song, acknowledging No Time To Die’s deep connection to On Her Majesty’s Secret Service . More recently, Lazenby’s comments on Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s potential casting helped put those recent rumors in perspective.

While the world continues to dig into what we know about Bond 26 , there’s no shortage of odds and rumors to sift through. For the moment, I’m not here to cover that particular subject. Today, I’m dipping back into the well of 007 history and paying tribute to Mr. Lazenby’s singular James Bond performance.

Why I Continue To Be Thankful For On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

One of the greatest missed opportunities is the fact that we have only On Her Majesty’s Secret Service when it comes to our star’s legacy in the role. Part of that history is, of course, George Lazenby’s reasons for leaving 007 behind, which saw him listening to a previous representative and his reasoning that James Bond was passé at that point in time.

Then there are the wild stories that the former model told about his good natured con game that landed him the role in the first place. After learning that deeper context, it only made me love On Her Majesty’s Secret Service even more. For a talent that made his film acting debut in the first film to follow Sean Connery’s James Bond arc, the stakes couldn’t have been higher.

The sixth Bond movie was the series’ long-time record holder for the longest chapter in the franchise, which also married James Bond off and subsequently killed off his beloved wife Tracy (Diana Rigg). The shake-up to the then-established 007 formula didn’t land in the contemporary landscape, but over time, it best enriched Timothy Dalton’s short history as Commander Bond , as well as Daniel Craig’s entire soft reboot arc. But even Roger Moore and Pierce Brosnan have also taken notes from the tragic drama that 1969’s fans didn’t seem totally ready for.

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service is known as what could be the most faithful adaptation of author Ian Fleming’s original works in the James Bond universe. Part of what made it all work was George Lazenby’s tremendous performance, both as the jet-setting playboy and the wounded man who’s seen more personal tragedy than one would think.

Not to mention, the saga of how he convinced series producer Albert R. Broccoli to hire him is perhaps the most Bond-style quest to secure a role that’s still a hotly-tipped ticket. If it wasn’t for George Lazenby’s experiences, warts and all, we might not have seen these films last beyond 60 years of running history. We also wouldn’t have the only movie that can be called 007’s truly Christmas caper , which only adds to the replay value as a favorite for holiday celebrations.

So on behalf of my father, myself and the James Bond fandom, I admit I’m sad to see Mr. Lazenby retiring from public life, especially because the man’s been on my interview bucket list for some time. In the same breath, he’s more than earned the time he’ll be spending with his family.