Jeff Goldblum Gushes About His First Time Meeting Scarlett Johansson As Her Jurassic Movie Approaches: ‘She Was Full Of Beans And Teeming With Life’

The ever-expanding Jurassic universe is getting big enough that we’re starting to see the bizarre career coincidences you only get from a franchise that has featured a consistent stream of A-listers over the course of the past 31 years. The cast of Wicked, currently the world’s biggest blockbuster, features none other than Jurassic Park icon Jeff Goldblum, and his costars include the star of next year’s Jurassic World Rebirth, Jonathan Bailey. One would think that the two of them have plenty to talk about when it comes to their shared franchise, but when I brought it up, they didn’t talk about Jurassic at all… they just gushed about Scarlett Johansson.

Johansson stars alongside Jonathan Bailey in the upcoming Jurassic World Rebirth. I had to ask both Bailey and Jeff Goldblum about their shared Mesozoic experiences, which was when Goldblum told him about meeting Johansson when she was just a kid, commenting on her youthful vigor in the process:

Scarlett Johansson is great. Do you know I've known her since she was a kid? … She and her mom. We were going to do something together. Her mom wanted us to explore doing something together when she was, like, 11 or 12. In the lobby of the Chateau Marmont, we had a meeting and, oh, I remember Scarlett from that. She was full of beans and teeming with life and brilliance already. Jeff Goldblum

This comes at an interesting time in Scarlett Johansson’s career. In 2020, she was nominated for her first two Academy Awards, for Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit, after she had already been at the top of the Hollywood food chain for some time. That’s a whole new level of clout, and she’s been reaching the top of her producer game ever since. It makes sense that now is the time she’s choosing to take part in another popular franchise, this time with more creative control and with a visionary with Gareth Edwards at the helm.

You know what else doesn’t hurt Rebirth’s chances? The fact that Jonathan Bailey is more in the public eye than ever as Wicked’s Fiyero, a film that is getting a resounding nod of approval from critics and audiences across the board. Our own Wicked review gave it a perfect 5/5 stars , and Jonathan Bailey nails his highly-anticipated rendition of the musical’s classic number, "Dancing Through Life".

Jurassic World Rebirth has already wrapped filming, and you'll be able to check it out in July of next year! I'm sure ScarJo will be full of beans, as usual, and that Jeff Goldblum will be very proud. As for Wicked, you can see it in theaters right now! People can't stop talking about Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's performances, and you're going to want to be a part of the conversation.